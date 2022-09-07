Validea Joseph Piotroski Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 9/7/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Book/Market Investor model based on the published strategy of Joseph Piotroski. This value-quant strategy screens for high book-to-market stocks, and then separates out financially sound firms by looking at a host of improving financial criteria.

EL POLLO LOCO HOLDINGS INC (LOCO) is a small-cap value stock in the Restaurants industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski changed from 0% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. specializes in fire-grilling citrus-marinated chicken and operates in the limited-service restaurant (LSR) segment. The Company's menu features its signature product, citrus-marinated fire-grilled chicken, as well as a variety of Mexican, and Los Angeles (LA)-inspired entrees that it creates from its chicken. It serves individual and family-sized chicken meals, a variety of Mexican and LA-inspired entrees and sides, as well as proteins like shrimp. Its entrees include Chicken Avocado Burrito, Pollo Fit entrees, chicken tostada salads, and Pollo Bowls. Its Creamy Cilantro dressings and salsas are prepared fresh daily, allowing its customers to create their favorite flavor profiles to enhance their culinary experience. The Company operates approximately 480 restaurants, which consists of approximately 189 Company-operated and 291 franchised restaurants. Its restaurants are located in California, Arizona, Nevada, Texas, Utah and Louisiana.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: PASS CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: FAIL CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: PASS CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

Detailed Analysis of EL POLLO LOCO HOLDINGS INC

GOLDEN OCEAN GROUP LTD (GOGL) is a small-cap value stock in the Water Transportation industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski changed from 0% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Golden Ocean Group Limited is an international dry bulk shipping company. The Company owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels, comprising of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax and Ultramax vessels. The Company's vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains and fertilizers, along worldwide shipping routes. Its vessels operate in the spot and time charter markets. The Company owns approximately 81 dry bulk vessels. In addition, it has 11 vessels chartered-in (of which seven and one are chartered in on finance leases and operating leases, respectively from SFL Corporation Ltd. (SFL) and three chartered in on operating leases from unrelated third parties. Approximately six of the vessels are chartered-out on fixed rate time charters and approximately 31 of its vessels are chartered out on index linked rate time charters and the remaining 55 vessels operate in the spot market.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: PASS CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: FAIL CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: PASS CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

Detailed Analysis of GOLDEN OCEAN GROUP LTD

BIG 5 SPORTING GOODS CORP (BGFV) is a small-cap value stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski changed from 0% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation is a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The Company conducts its business through its subsidiary, Big 5 Corp. The Company is operating approximately 431 stores and an e-commerce platform under the Big 5 Sporting Goods name. It provides a full-line product offering in a traditional sporting goods store format that averages approximately 11,000 square feet. Its product mix includes athletic shoes, apparel and accessories, as well as a broad selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, home recreation, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation. Its stores include a range of products from various brand name manufacturers, including adidas, Coleman, Columbia, Everlast, New Balance, Timex, Nike, Rawlings, Skechers, Spalding, Under Armour and Wilson. The Company conducts its gift card operations through Big 5 Services Corp., a subsidiary of Big 5 Corp.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS FAIL CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: PASS CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: FAIL CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: PASS CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

Detailed Analysis of BIG 5 SPORTING GOODS CORP

About Joseph Piotroski: Piotroski isn't your typical Wall Street big shot. In fact, he's not even a professional investor. He's a good old numbers-crunching accountant and college professor. But in 2000, shortly after he started teaching at the University of Chicago's Graduate School of Business, Piotroski published a groundbreaking paper in the Journal of Accounting Research entitled "Value Investing: The Use of Historical Financial Statement Information to Separate Winners from Losers". In it, Piotroski laid out an accounting-based stock-selection/shorting method that produced a 23 percent average annual back-tested return from 1976 through 1996 -- more than double the S&P 500's gain during that time. Piotroski's findings were reported in major financial publiations like SmartMoney. Today, he teaches accounting at Stanford University's Graduate School of Business.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

