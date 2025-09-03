Validea Joseph Piotroski Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 9/3/2025

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Book/Market Investor model based on the published strategy of Joseph Piotroski. This value-quant strategy screens for high book-to-market stocks, and then separates out financially sound firms by looking at a host of improving financial criteria.

TURKCELL ILETISIM HIZMETLERI AS (ADR) (TKC) is a mid-cap value stock in the Communications Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski changed from 0% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is a Turkey-based company, which is a provider of a converged telecommunication and technology services. The Company offers a wide range of services, including digital services, voice, messaging, data, enterprise services, electronic communication services, and Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) services to its customer over its wireless and wired telecommunication networks. Turkcell Iletisim also provides other technological products and services with its national and international subsidiaries and affiliated companies in a wide geographical area, such as gaming, entertainment, and software products, financing and digital payment services, tower and infrastructure services, call center services, and renewable energy services. Additionally, The Company retails smart phones, phone cases, laptops, tablets, smart watches, robot vacuum cleaners, other electronic devices in its stores.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: FAIL CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: PASS CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

KORNIT DIGITAL LTD (KRNT) is a small-cap value stock in the Misc. Capital Goods industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski changed from 0% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Kornit Digital Ltd is an Israel-based global company that develops, manufactures and markets industrial digital printing technologies for the garment, apparel and textile industries. The Company focuses on enabling the mass customization of printed textile products. It provides complete high-speed digital printing solutions, fully integrated and fully in-house made, which include printing systems, inks and consumables, software, pallets and accessories, technical and application support and services. In 2020 The company acquired Custom Gateway, an innovative technology provider of cloud-based software workflow solutions for on-demand production business models.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: PASS CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: PASS CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

About Joseph Piotroski: Piotroski isn't your typical Wall Street big shot. In fact, he's not even a professional investor. He's a good old numbers-crunching accountant and college professor. But in 2000, shortly after he started teaching at the University of Chicago's Graduate School of Business, Piotroski published a groundbreaking paper in the Journal of Accounting Research entitled "Value Investing: The Use of Historical Financial Statement Information to Separate Winners from Losers". In it, Piotroski laid out an accounting-based stock-selection/shorting method that produced a 23 percent average annual back-tested return from 1976 through 1996 -- more than double the S&P 500's gain during that time. Piotroski's findings were reported in major financial publiations like SmartMoney. Today, he teaches accounting at Stanford University's Graduate School of Business.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

