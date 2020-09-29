Validea Joseph Piotroski Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 9/29/2020

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Book/Market Investor model based on the published strategy of Joseph Piotroski. This value-quant strategy screens for high book-to-market stocks, and then separates out financially sound firms by looking at a host of improving financial criteria.

FRONTLINE LTD (FRO) is a small-cap value stock in the Water Transportation industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski changed from 0% to 80% based on the firmâs underlying fundamentals and the stockâs valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Frontline Ltd. is a shipping company. The Company is engaged in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. Its tankers segment includes crude oil tankers and product tankers. As of December 31, 2016, the Company's fleet consisted of 28 vessels owned by the Company (seven very large crude carriers (VLCCs), 10 Suezmax tankers and 11 Aframax/LR2 tankers); 13 vessels that are under capital leases (11 VLCCs and two Suezmax tankers); one VLCC that is recorded as an investment in finance lease; four vessels chartered-in for periods of 12 months, including extension options (two VLCCs and two Suezmax tankers); two VLCCs where cost/revenue is split equally with a third party (of which one is chartered-in by it and one by a third party); three medium range product tankers that are chartered-in on short term time charters with a remaining duration of less than two months, and five vessels that are under commercial management (two Suezmax tankers and three Aframax oil tankers).

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: FAIL CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: FAIL CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: PASS CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

Detailed Analysis of FRONTLINE LTD

Full Guru Analysis for FRO

Full Factor Report for FRO

More details on Validea's Joseph Piotroski strategy

About Joseph Piotroski: Piotroski isn't your typical Wall Street big shot. In fact, he's not even a professional investor. He's a good old numbers-crunching accountant and college professor. But in 2000, shortly after he started teaching at the University of Chicago's Graduate School of Business, Piotroski published a groundbreaking paper in the Journal of Accounting Research entitled "Value Investing: The Use of Historical Financial Statement Information to Separate Winners from Losers". In it, Piotroski laid out an accounting-based stock-selection/shorting method that produced a 23 percent average annual back-tested return from 1976 through 1996 -- more than double the S&P 500's gain during that time. Piotroski's findings were reported in major financial publiations like SmartMoney. Today, he teaches accounting at Stanford University's Graduate School of Business.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.