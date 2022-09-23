Validea Joseph Piotroski Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 9/23/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Book/Market Investor model based on the published strategy of Joseph Piotroski. This value-quant strategy screens for high book-to-market stocks, and then separates out financially sound firms by looking at a host of improving financial criteria.

RPT REALTY (RPT) is a small-cap growth stock in the Real Estate Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski changed from 0% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: RPT Realty is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company's primary business is the ownership, management, redevelopment, development and operation of retail shopping centers. It owns and operates a portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in the United States markets. Its shopping centers offer diverse, locally curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners. The Company's property portfolio consisted of approximately 48 wholly owned shopping centers, over ten shopping centers owned through its grocery anchored joint venture, approximately 38 retail properties owned through its net lease joint venture, which together represent over 14.6 million square feet of gross leasable area (GLA). The Company conducts substantially all of its business through its operating partnership, RPT Realty, L.P., a Delaware limited partnership.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: FAIL CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: FAIL CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: PASS CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

KAR AUCTION SERVICES INC (KAR) is a small-cap growth stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski changed from 0% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: KAR Auction Services, Inc. provides sellers and buyers across the global wholesale used-vehicle industry with technology-driven remarketing solutions. The Company's end-to-end platform supports whole car, financing, logistics, and other ancillary and related services. Its integrated physical, online and mobile marketplaces reduce risk, improve transparency and streamline transactions for customers in approximately 75 countries. Its end-to-end platform serves the needs of the original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), dealers, fleet operators, rental companies, and financial institutions. It has its business units across North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. Its OPENLANE platform supports approximately 40 private label programs. It is also engaged in the digital dealer-to-dealer businesses, BacklotCars and CARWAVE in the United States of America and TradeRev in Canada. It provides short-term, inventory-secured floorplan financing to independent used vehicle dealers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: FAIL CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: PASS CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: FAIL

TRINSEO PLC (TSE) is a small-cap value stock in the Chemicals - Plastics & Rubber industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski changed from 0% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Trinseo PLC is a global materials solutions provider and manufacturer of plastics and latex binders. The Company's segments include Latex Binders, Engineered Materials, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks and Americas Styrenics. Its Latex Binders segment produces styrene-butadiene latex and other latex polymers and binders. Its Engineered Materials segment consists of rigid thermoplastic compounds and blends products. The Company's Base Plastics segment consists of a variety of compounds and blends. Its Polystyrene segment product offerings include general purpose polystyrenes. Its Feedstocks segment includes the Company's production and procurement of styrene monomer outside of North America. Its Americas Styrenics segment produces styrene and polystyrene. The Company serves the customers in a range of end-markets, including automotive, consumer electronics, appliances, medical devices, packaging, footwear, carpet, paper and board, and building and construction.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS FAIL CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: FAIL CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: PASS CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

More details on Validea's Joseph Piotroski strategy

About Joseph Piotroski: Piotroski isn't your typical Wall Street big shot. In fact, he's not even a professional investor. He's a good old numbers-crunching accountant and college professor. But in 2000, shortly after he started teaching at the University of Chicago's Graduate School of Business, Piotroski published a groundbreaking paper in the Journal of Accounting Research entitled "Value Investing: The Use of Historical Financial Statement Information to Separate Winners from Losers". In it, Piotroski laid out an accounting-based stock-selection/shorting method that produced a 23 percent average annual back-tested return from 1976 through 1996 -- more than double the S&P 500's gain during that time. Piotroski's findings were reported in major financial publiations like SmartMoney. Today, he teaches accounting at Stanford University's Graduate School of Business.

