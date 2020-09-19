Validea Joseph Piotroski Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 9/19/2020

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Book/Market Investor model based on the published strategy of Joseph Piotroski. This value-quant strategy screens for high book-to-market stocks, and then separates out financially sound firms by looking at a host of improving financial criteria.

MAXEON SOLAR TECHNOLOGIES LTD (MAXN) is a small-cap value stock in the Semiconductors industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski changed from 0% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd manufactures and markets solar technology. The Company's product line include Maxeon Line and the Performance Line. Maxeon Line of products utilizes interdigitated back contact technology. Its Performance Line of products utilizes shingled cell technology. Its technology platforms, including the Maxeon Line and Performance Line, target distinct market segments, serving both the distributed generation and power plant markets. The Company uses its solar cells to manufacture Maxeon 5 and 6, Maxeon 3 and Maxeon 2 solar panels at its solar panel assembly facilities. Its subsidiaries include Maxeon Rooster Holdco, Ltd., Maxeon Solar Pte. Ltd. It owns and operates solar cell and panel manufacturing facilities located in France, Malaysia, Mexico and the Philippines, as well as participates in joint venture for panel manufacturing in China. The Company sells its products in over 90 countries.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: FAIL CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: PASS CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: PASS CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

Detailed Analysis of MAXEON SOLAR TECHNOLOGIES LTD

Full Guru Analysis for MAXN

Full Factor Report for MAXN

More details on Validea's Joseph Piotroski strategy

About Joseph Piotroski: Piotroski isn't your typical Wall Street big shot. In fact, he's not even a professional investor. He's a good old numbers-crunching accountant and college professor. But in 2000, shortly after he started teaching at the University of Chicago's Graduate School of Business, Piotroski published a groundbreaking paper in the Journal of Accounting Research entitled "Value Investing: The Use of Historical Financial Statement Information to Separate Winners from Losers". In it, Piotroski laid out an accounting-based stock-selection/shorting method that produced a 23 percent average annual back-tested return from 1976 through 1996 -- more than double the S&P 500's gain during that time. Piotroski's findings were reported in major financial publiations like SmartMoney. Today, he teaches accounting at Stanford University's Graduate School of Business.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.