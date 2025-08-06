Validea Joseph Piotroski Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 8/6/2025

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Book/Market Investor model based on the published strategy of Joseph Piotroski. This value-quant strategy screens for high book-to-market stocks, and then separates out financially sound firms by looking at a host of improving financial criteria.

SELECT MEDICAL HOLDINGS CORP (SEM) is a small-cap value stock in the Healthcare Facilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski changed from 0% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Select Medical Holdings Corporation operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, and outpatient rehabilitation clinics in the United States. Its segments include Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, and Outpatient Rehabilitation. Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals designed to serve the needs of patients recovering from critical illnesses, often with complex medical needs. It operates the majority of its critical illness recovery hospitals as a hospital within a hospital (an HIH). Rehabilitation Hospital segment serves patients that require intensive physical rehabilitation care. Outpatient Rehabilitation segment consists of clinics that provide physical, occupational, and speech rehabilitation services. It operates around 104 critical illness recovery hospitals in 29 states, 35 rehabilitation hospitals in 14 states, and 1,914 outpatient rehabilitation clinics in 39 states and the District of Columbia.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: PASS CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: FAIL CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: PASS CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

ARMADA HOFFLER PROPERTIES INC (AHH) is a small-cap growth stock in the Real Estate Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski changed from 0% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. is a vertically integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is engaged in developing, building, acquiring, and managing office, retail and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States. The Company operates through five segments: office real estate, retail real estate, multifamily real estate, general contracting & real estate services, and real estate financing. The Company's general contracting, and real estate services business develops and builds properties for its own account and provides construction and development services to both related and third parties. The real estate financing segment includes the Company's mezzanine loans and preferred equity investments on development projects. The Company also provides general construction and development services to third-party clients, in addition to developing and building properties to be placed in their stabilized portfolio.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: FAIL CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: FAIL CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: PASS CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

About Joseph Piotroski: Piotroski isn't your typical Wall Street big shot. In fact, he's not even a professional investor. He's a good old numbers-crunching accountant and college professor. But in 2000, shortly after he started teaching at the University of Chicago's Graduate School of Business, Piotroski published a groundbreaking paper in the Journal of Accounting Research entitled "Value Investing: The Use of Historical Financial Statement Information to Separate Winners from Losers". In it, Piotroski laid out an accounting-based stock-selection/shorting method that produced a 23 percent average annual back-tested return from 1976 through 1996 -- more than double the S&P 500's gain during that time. Piotroski's findings were reported in major financial publiations like SmartMoney. Today, he teaches accounting at Stanford University's Graduate School of Business.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

