Validea Joseph Piotroski Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 8/19/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Book/Market Investor model based on the published strategy of Joseph Piotroski. This value-quant strategy screens for high book-to-market stocks, and then separates out financially sound firms by looking at a host of improving financial criteria.

FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION (FFIC) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski changed from 0% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Flushing Financial Corporation is the bank holding company for Flushing Bank (the Bank). The Bank operates as a full-service New York State commercial bank. The Bank also operates an Internet branch, which operates under the brands of iGObanking.com and BankPurely that offers checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit accounts. The Bank's principal business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from ongoing operations and borrowings, primarily in originations and purchases of multi-family residential loans, commercial business loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, small business administration loans, construction loans, mortgage loan, the United States government securities, corporate fixed-income securities and other marketable securities. It also owns Flushing Financial Capital Trust II, Flushing Financial Capital Trust III and Flushing Financial Capital Trust IV (the Trusts).

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: FAIL CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: FAIL CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

Detailed Analysis of FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Full Guru Analysis for FFIC

Full Factor Report for FFIC

AVANOS MEDICAL INC (AVNS) is a small-cap value stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski changed from 0% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Avanos Medical, Inc. is a medical technology company, which focused on delivering medical device solutions. The Company develops, manufactures and markets solutions in approximately 90 countries. It provides a portfolio of product offerings focused on chronic care and pain management to improve patient outcomes. Chronic care is a portfolio of products, which include digestive health products, such as its Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as its closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff and Endoclear brands. Pain management is a portfolio of non-opioid pain solutions, including acute pain products, such as On-Q and ambIT surgical pain pumps and Game Ready cold and compression therapy systems; and Interventional pain solutions, which provides pain relieving therapies, such as its Coolief pain therapy.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: PASS CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: FAIL CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: FAIL CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

Detailed Analysis of AVANOS MEDICAL INC

Full Guru Analysis for AVNS

Full Factor Report for AVNS

COWEN INC (COWN) is a small-cap value stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski changed from 0% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Cowen Inc. is a diversified financial services firm, which provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management services, and investment management. The Company operates through its two segments: the Operating Company (Op Co) and the Asset Company (Asset Co). The Op Co segment consists of four divisions: the Cowen Investment Management (CIM) division, the Investment Banking division, the Markets division and the Research division. CIM division includes advisers to investment funds and registered funds. The Company refers to the Investment Banking division, the Markets division and the Research division collectively as its investment banking businesses. The Asset Co segment consists of the Company's private investments, private real estate investments and other legacy investment strategies. The focus of Asset Co is to drive future monetization of the invested capital of the segment.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: FAIL CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: FAIL CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: PASS CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

Detailed Analysis of COWEN INC

Full Guru Analysis for COWN

Full Factor Report for COWN

MULTIPLAN CORP (MPLN) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski changed from 0% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: MultiPlan Corporation is a provider of data analytics and technology-enabled solutions to the United States healthcare industry. The Company, through its operating subsidiary, MultiPlan, Inc., offers three categories of services: Analytics-Based Services, Network-Based Services, and Payment and Revenue Integrity Services. Analytics-Based Services include data-driven algorithms, which detect claims over-charges and either negotiate or recommend fair reimbursement using a variety of data sources and pricing algorithms. Network-Based Services include contracted discounts with healthcare providers to form independent preferred provider organizations in the United States with approximately 1.2 million healthcare providers under contract, as well as outsourced network development and/or management services. Payment and Revenue Integrity Services include data, technology and clinical expertise deployed to identify and remove improper and unnecessary charges before or after claims are paid.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS FAIL CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: PASS CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: PASS CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

Detailed Analysis of MULTIPLAN CORP

Full Guru Analysis for MPLN

Full Factor Report for MPLN

More details on Validea's Joseph Piotroski strategy

About Joseph Piotroski: Piotroski isn't your typical Wall Street big shot. In fact, he's not even a professional investor. He's a good old numbers-crunching accountant and college professor. But in 2000, shortly after he started teaching at the University of Chicago's Graduate School of Business, Piotroski published a groundbreaking paper in the Journal of Accounting Research entitled "Value Investing: The Use of Historical Financial Statement Information to Separate Winners from Losers". In it, Piotroski laid out an accounting-based stock-selection/shorting method that produced a 23 percent average annual back-tested return from 1976 through 1996 -- more than double the S&P 500's gain during that time. Piotroski's findings were reported in major financial publiations like SmartMoney. Today, he teaches accounting at Stanford University's Graduate School of Business.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.