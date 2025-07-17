Validea Joseph Piotroski Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 7/17/2025

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Book/Market Investor model based on the published strategy of Joseph Piotroski. This value-quant strategy screens for high book-to-market stocks, and then separates out financially sound firms by looking at a host of improving financial criteria.

EATON VANCE NATIONAL MUNICIPL OPPRTNT TR (EOT) is a small-cap growth stock in the Misc. Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski changed from 0% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Eaton Vance National Municipal Opportunities Trust (the Trust) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Trusts primary investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve capital appreciation. The Fund will invest at least 80% of its gross assets in debt obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States, including the District of Columbia, and their political subdivisions, agencies or instrumentalities, the interest on which is exempt from regular federal income tax (municipal obligations). The Trust invests in various sectors, including health care, hospitals, education, electric utilities, housing, industrial development, student loans, transportation, life care, and water and sewer, escrowed and general obligations. Eaton Vance Management is the investment adviser of the Fund.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: FAIL CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: PASS CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

TEGNA INC (TGNA) is a mid-cap value stock in the Broadcasting & Cable TV industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski changed from 0% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Tegna Inc. serves local communities across the United States through journalism, content, and tools to help people navigate their daily lives. The Company is a producer of local news, producing more than 1,700 hours of news per week. Through its network affiliation and local sports rights agreements, it carries sports content, which includes professional and collegiate sports and the Olympics. It also owns multicast networks True Crime Network and Quest. Each television station has a digital presence across online, mobile, connected television, streaming and social platforms, reaching consumers on all devices and platforms they use to consume news content. It delivers results for advertisers across television, digital, connected TV (CTV) and streaming app platforms, including Premion, its streaming app and CTV advertising network. Premion and Gray Television, Inc. (Gray) are in a commercial arrangement under which Gray resells Premion services across all of Grays television markets.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: PASS CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: PASS CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

About Joseph Piotroski: Piotroski isn't your typical Wall Street big shot. In fact, he's not even a professional investor. He's a good old numbers-crunching accountant and college professor. But in 2000, shortly after he started teaching at the University of Chicago's Graduate School of Business, Piotroski published a groundbreaking paper in the Journal of Accounting Research entitled "Value Investing: The Use of Historical Financial Statement Information to Separate Winners from Losers". In it, Piotroski laid out an accounting-based stock-selection/shorting method that produced a 23 percent average annual back-tested return from 1976 through 1996 -- more than double the S&P 500's gain during that time. Piotroski's findings were reported in major financial publiations like SmartMoney. Today, he teaches accounting at Stanford University's Graduate School of Business.

