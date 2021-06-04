Validea Joseph Piotroski Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 6/4/2021

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Book/Market Investor model based on the published strategy of Joseph Piotroski. This value-quant strategy screens for high book-to-market stocks, and then separates out financially sound firms by looking at a host of improving financial criteria.

CALAMOS DYNAMIC CONVERTIBLE & INCM FD (CCD) is a small-cap value stock in the Misc. Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski changed from 0% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund's investment strategy is to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The Fund invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible and high yield securities. Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund's managed assets will be invested in convertible securities and income-producing securities, with at least 50% of the Fund's managed assets invested in convertible securities. The Fund may invest up to 50% of its managed assets in securities of foreign issuers, with up to 15% of its managed assets in securities issued by foreign issuers in emerging markets. The Fund holds investments in various sectors, such as information technology, consumer discretionary, healthcare, financials, utilities, real estate, industrials, energy, materials and consumer staples. Calamos Advisors LLC is its investment advisor.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: FAIL CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: FAIL CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: PASS CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

About Joseph Piotroski: Piotroski isn't your typical Wall Street big shot. In fact, he's not even a professional investor. He's a good old numbers-crunching accountant and college professor. But in 2000, shortly after he started teaching at the University of Chicago's Graduate School of Business, Piotroski published a groundbreaking paper in the Journal of Accounting Research entitled "Value Investing: The Use of Historical Financial Statement Information to Separate Winners from Losers". In it, Piotroski laid out an accounting-based stock-selection/shorting method that produced a 23 percent average annual back-tested return from 1976 through 1996 -- more than double the S&P 500's gain during that time. Piotroski's findings were reported in major financial publiations like SmartMoney. Today, he teaches accounting at Stanford University's Graduate School of Business.

