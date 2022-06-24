Validea Joseph Piotroski Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 6/24/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Book/Market Investor model based on the published strategy of Joseph Piotroski. This value-quant strategy screens for high book-to-market stocks, and then separates out financially sound firms by looking at a host of improving financial criteria.

GERDAU SA (ADR) (GGB) is a mid-cap value stock in the Iron & Steel industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski changed from 0% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Gerdau SA is a Brazil-based manufacturer of steel products. The Company is engaged in the production and commercialization of steel products in general, through its mills located in Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, the United States, Mexico, Peru, the Dominican Republic, Uruguay and Venezuela. The Firm's product portfolio includes crude steel; finished products for the construction industry, such as rebar, wire-rods, structural shapes, hot-rolled coils and heavy plates; finished industrial products, such as commercial rolled-steel bars, light profiles and wires; agricultural products, such as stakes, smooth wire and barbed-wire; and special steel items. The Company's activities include also operations of iron ore mines located in the state of Minas Gerais.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: PASS CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: FAIL CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: PASS CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

INTREPID POTASH INC (IPI) is a small-cap value stock in the Non-Metallic Mining industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski changed from 0% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Intrepid Potash, Inc. is a diversified mineral company. The Company delivers potassium, magnesium, sulfur, salt, and water products to agriculture, animal feed and the oil and gas industry. The Company's segments include potash, Trio, and oilfield solutions. It sells potash into three primary markets: the agricultural market as a fertilizer input, the industrial market as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells and an input to other industrial processes, and the animal feed market as a nutrient supplement. Trio is its specialty fertilizer that delivers potassium, sulfate, and magnesium in a single particle. It produces Trio in premium, granular, standard, and fine standard sizes. It also offers potassium chloride (KCl) real-time mixing services on location for hydraulic fracturing operations and trucking services. The Company also sells salt, magnesium chloride, metal recovery salts, brines, and water that are derived as part of its mining processes.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: FAIL CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: PASS CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: PASS CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: FAIL

TECK RESOURCES LTD (USA) (TECK) is a large-cap value stock in the Coal industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski changed from 0% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Teck Resources Limited is a Canada-based mining company. The Company's segments include steelmaking coal, copper, zinc and energy. The Company owns or has interests in approximately 10 operating mines, a metallurgical complex, and several major development projects in the Americas. Its projects include Fording River Extension Project, HVC 2040 Project, Galore Creek Project, Quintette Project, Quebrada Blanca Phase 2 Project, Relincho and El Morro Projects and others. Its Fording River Extension Project is a proposed extension of its existing Fording River steelmaking coal mine located in the East Kootenay region in southeastern British Columbia. Its Galore Creek Project is located within the territory of the Tahltan Nation in northwestern British Columbia, approximately 150 kilometers northwest of Stewart. Its Quintette Project is located in northeast British Columbia, approximately 20 kilometers south of the town of Tumbler Ridge.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: PASS CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: FAIL CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: PASS CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

URBAN ONE INC (UONEK) is a small-cap value stock in the Broadcasting & Cable TV industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski changed from 0% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Urban One, Inc. is an urban-oriented, multi-media company. The Company's core business is its radio broadcasting franchise, which is a radio broadcasting operation that primarily targets African American and urban listeners. Its segment includes radio broadcasting, cable television, Reach Media, and digital. The Company owns and/or operates approximately 64 independently formatted broadcast stations, including 54 FM or AM stations, 8 HD stations, and the 2 low power television stations it operates) located in 13 African American markets in the United States. Its Reach Media segment, a syndicated radio unit, launches syndicated radio shows, including the Rickey Smiley Morning Show, Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell, the Russ Parr Morning Show, and the DL Hughley Show. Its core radio broadcasting franchise operates under the brand Radio One. It also operates other brands, such as TV One, CLEO TV, Radio One, Reach, iOne Digital, One Solution, R1 Digital, One VIP, and Interactive One.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: PASS CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: PASS CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

About Joseph Piotroski: Piotroski isn't your typical Wall Street big shot. In fact, he's not even a professional investor. He's a good old numbers-crunching accountant and college professor. But in 2000, shortly after he started teaching at the University of Chicago's Graduate School of Business, Piotroski published a groundbreaking paper in the Journal of Accounting Research entitled "Value Investing: The Use of Historical Financial Statement Information to Separate Winners from Losers". In it, Piotroski laid out an accounting-based stock-selection/shorting method that produced a 23 percent average annual back-tested return from 1976 through 1996 -- more than double the S&P 500's gain during that time. Piotroski's findings were reported in major financial publiations like SmartMoney. Today, he teaches accounting at Stanford University's Graduate School of Business.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

