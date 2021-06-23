Validea Joseph Piotroski Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 6/23/2021

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Book/Market Investor model based on the published strategy of Joseph Piotroski. This value-quant strategy screens for high book-to-market stocks, and then separates out financially sound firms by looking at a host of improving financial criteria.

EQUINOX GOLD CORP (EQX) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Gold & Silver industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski changed from 0% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Equinox Gold Corp. is a Canada-based mining company. The Company is engaged in the development and operation of mineral properties. Its operating mines include Mesquite Gold Mine, Los Filos Mine, Mercedes Gold Mine, Aurizona Gold Mine, Fazenda mine and RDM mine. The Mesquite Gold Mine is located in Imperial County, California. The Los Filos Mine is located near the center of the Morelos-Guerrero Sedimentary Basin. The Mercedes Gold Mine is located in the State of Sonora in northern Mexico. The Aurizona Gold Mine is an open-pit gold mine with average life-of-mine production of approximately 130,000 ounces per year. The Fazenda mine is located within the Maria Preta mining district in Bahia State, Brazil. The RDM mine is located in Minas Gerais State, Brazil, approximately 560 kms north of Belo Horizonte.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: PASS CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: FAIL CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: PASS CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of EQUINOX GOLD CORP

Full Guru Analysis for EQX

Full Factor Report for EQX

More details on Validea's Joseph Piotroski strategy

About Joseph Piotroski: Piotroski isn't your typical Wall Street big shot. In fact, he's not even a professional investor. He's a good old numbers-crunching accountant and college professor. But in 2000, shortly after he started teaching at the University of Chicago's Graduate School of Business, Piotroski published a groundbreaking paper in the Journal of Accounting Research entitled "Value Investing: The Use of Historical Financial Statement Information to Separate Winners from Losers". In it, Piotroski laid out an accounting-based stock-selection/shorting method that produced a 23 percent average annual back-tested return from 1976 through 1996 -- more than double the S&P 500's gain during that time. Piotroski's findings were reported in major financial publiations like SmartMoney. Today, he teaches accounting at Stanford University's Graduate School of Business.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.