Validea Joseph Piotroski Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 5/9/2025

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Book/Market Investor model based on the published strategy of Joseph Piotroski. This value-quant strategy screens for high book-to-market stocks, and then separates out financially sound firms by looking at a host of improving financial criteria.

NIPPON YUSEN KK - ADR (NPNYY) is a large-cap value stock in the Water Transportation industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski changed from 60% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Nippon Yusen KK is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the transportation business. The Company operates through six business segments. The Liner Shipping segment is engaged in international marine cargo transportation by liner ships, container terminal business, port transportation business, and tugboat business for the purpose of revenue. The Air Freight segment is engaged in air freight business. The Logistic segment is engaged in the warehouse and freight businesses, and the provision of marine, land and air transportation integrated logistics network services. Irregular Specialized Liner segment is engaged in international marine cargo transportation by trampers and tankers, ship chartering, and others. Real Estate segment leases, manages and sells real estate. The Others segment is engaged in the sale of equipment and machinery and petroleum products, the provision of information processing services, passenger vessel business, petroleum product wholesale business and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS FAIL CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: PASS CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: PASS CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

KT CORP (ADR) (KT) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Communications Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski changed from 0% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: KT Corp is a Korea-based company that mainly provides telecommunication services. The Company operates its business through four segments. The Information and Communications Technologies segment is engaged in providing telecommunication services to individual, home, corporate customers and the convergence business. The Finance segment is engaged in providing financial services, such as credit card. The Satellite Broadcasting segment provides satellite television services. The Other segment includes security services, satellite service, information technology and network services, as well as global business services, which provide global network services to multinational or domestic corporate customers and telecommunications companies. The Company's principal services include mobile voice and data telecommunications services; fixed-line services; credit card processing and other financial services; as well as other services. The Company is engaged in the software platforms business.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: FAIL CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: PASS CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

About Joseph Piotroski: Piotroski isn't your typical Wall Street big shot. In fact, he's not even a professional investor. He's a good old numbers-crunching accountant and college professor. But in 2000, shortly after he started teaching at the University of Chicago's Graduate School of Business, Piotroski published a groundbreaking paper in the Journal of Accounting Research entitled "Value Investing: The Use of Historical Financial Statement Information to Separate Winners from Losers". In it, Piotroski laid out an accounting-based stock-selection/shorting method that produced a 23 percent average annual back-tested return from 1976 through 1996 -- more than double the S&P 500's gain during that time. Piotroski's findings were reported in major financial publiations like SmartMoney. Today, he teaches accounting at Stanford University's Graduate School of Business.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

