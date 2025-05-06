Validea Joseph Piotroski Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 5/6/2025

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Book/Market Investor model based on the published strategy of Joseph Piotroski. This value-quant strategy screens for high book-to-market stocks, and then separates out financially sound firms by looking at a host of improving financial criteria.

MOHAWK INDUSTRIES INC (MHK) is a mid-cap value stock in the Textiles - Non Apparel industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski changed from 0% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Mohawk Industries, Inc. is a flooring manufacturer that creates products to enhance residential and commercial spaces around the world. Its segments include Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA) and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW). The Global Ceramic segment designs, manufactures, sources, distributes and markets a line of ceramic, porcelain and natural stone tile products used for floor and wall applications in residential and commercial channels. Flooring NA segment designs, manufactures, sources, distributes and markets a range of floor covering products, including broadloom carpet, carpet tile, rugs and mats, carpet pad, laminate, medium-density fiberboard (MDF), wood flooring, LVT and sheet vinyl. Flooring ROW segment designs, manufactures, sources, distributes and markets a variety of laminate, LVT and sheet vinyl, wood flooring, broadloom carpet and carpet tile collections used in residential and commercial markets for remodeling and new construction.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS FAIL CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: PASS CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: PASS CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

AUO CORP (ADR) (AUOTY) is a mid-cap value stock in the Electronic Instr. & Controls industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski changed from 0% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: AUO Corp is a Taiwan-based company mainly engaged in the research, development, manufacture and sale of thin film transistor liquid crystal displays (TFT-LCD). The Company operates its business through two segments: Display and Energy. The Display segment is mainly engaged in the manufacture of TFT-LCD, and the products are mainly used in various flat-panel displays, including LCD televisions, desktop monitors, notebook computers, tablet computers, mobile phones, automotive monitors, industrial and commercial monitors, among others. The Energy segment is principally engaged in the manufacture and sale of solar modules and systems. The Company mainly provides its products in mainland China, Taiwan, Singapore, Japan and other regions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: FAIL CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: PASS CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

ELLINGTON CREDIT CO (EARN) is a small-cap growth stock in the Misc. Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski changed from 0% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Ellington Credit Company, formerly Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, is a closed-end fund. The Company is focused on acquiring, investing in, and managing secondary collateralized loan obligations (CLO) mezzanine debt and equity tranches. The CompanyGs primary objective is to generate attractive risk-adjusted total returns for its shareholders by making investments in multiple parts of the CLO capital structure, including mezzanine debt and equity tranches. The Company select investments for their ability to provide a total return to drive a sustainable earnings stream and book value growth over a long-term horizon, rather than focusing just on current yield. The Company also takes a trading-oriented approach, which seeks to take advantage of pricing inefficiencies in the CLO market, as opposed to simply buy-and-hold. It is externally managed and advised by Ellington Credit Company Management LLC.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: FAIL CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: FAIL CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: PASS CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

About Joseph Piotroski: Piotroski isn't your typical Wall Street big shot. In fact, he's not even a professional investor. He's a good old numbers-crunching accountant and college professor. But in 2000, shortly after he started teaching at the University of Chicago's Graduate School of Business, Piotroski published a groundbreaking paper in the Journal of Accounting Research entitled "Value Investing: The Use of Historical Financial Statement Information to Separate Winners from Losers". In it, Piotroski laid out an accounting-based stock-selection/shorting method that produced a 23 percent average annual back-tested return from 1976 through 1996 -- more than double the S&P 500's gain during that time. Piotroski's findings were reported in major financial publiations like SmartMoney. Today, he teaches accounting at Stanford University's Graduate School of Business.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

