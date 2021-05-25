Validea Joseph Piotroski Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 5/25/2021

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Book/Market Investor model based on the published strategy of Joseph Piotroski. This value-quant strategy screens for high book-to-market stocks, and then separates out financially sound firms by looking at a host of improving financial criteria.

TELECOM ITALIA SPA (ADR) (TIIAY) is a large-cap value stock in the Communications Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski changed from 70% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Telecom Italia S.p.A. (Telecom Italia) operates fixed voice and data infrastructure in Italy, and provides mobile network platforms. The Company focuses on various areas of digital services, including Enriched Communication, Trusted Digital Life, Business Life, Indoor Life, Mobile Open Life and Digital Entertainment. Its segments include Consumer, Business, National Wholesale and Other. It is engaged in developing various projects in areas, including Smart Green, Social Reading, Solutions for good schooling, Digital tourism 2.0, Smart Home, FriendTV and Big Data. Smart Green is the assessment of projects connected with the environment and potential partnerships with the local government offices for the monitoring of air in public offices and urban areas, using networks of sensors connected to the Company's Cloud. The Company is involved, either alone or in partnership with external partners, in devising and developing healthcare services at national, regional and local level.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: PASS CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: FAIL CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: FAIL

About Joseph Piotroski: Piotroski isn't your typical Wall Street big shot. In fact, he's not even a professional investor. He's a good old numbers-crunching accountant and college professor. But in 2000, shortly after he started teaching at the University of Chicago's Graduate School of Business, Piotroski published a groundbreaking paper in the Journal of Accounting Research entitled "Value Investing: The Use of Historical Financial Statement Information to Separate Winners from Losers". In it, Piotroski laid out an accounting-based stock-selection/shorting method that produced a 23 percent average annual back-tested return from 1976 through 1996 -- more than double the S&P 500's gain during that time. Piotroski's findings were reported in major financial publiations like SmartMoney. Today, he teaches accounting at Stanford University's Graduate School of Business.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.