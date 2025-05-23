Validea Joseph Piotroski Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 5/23/2025

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Book/Market Investor model based on the published strategy of Joseph Piotroski. This value-quant strategy screens for high book-to-market stocks, and then separates out financially sound firms by looking at a host of improving financial criteria.

DORIAN LPG LTD (LPG) is a small-cap value stock in the Water Transportation industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski changed from 0% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Dorian LPG Ltd. is a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) shipping company. The Company and its subsidiaries are focused on owning and operating very large gas carriers (VLGCs) that transport liquefied petroleum gas globally. Its fleet consists of 25 VLGCs, including one dual-fuel 84,000 cubic meters (cbm) ECO-design VLGC (Dual-fuel ECO VLGC), 19 fuel-efficient 84,000 cbm ECO-design VLGCs (ECO VLGCs), one 82,000 cbm modern VLGC, three time chartered-in dual fuel Panamax size VLGCs, and one time chartered-in ECO VLGCs. It provides in-house commercial and technical management services for all of its vessels. Fifteen of its ECO VLGCs, including one of its time-chartered-in ECO-VLGCs, are fitted with exhaust gas cleaning systems to reduce sulfur emissions. It also has entered into a shipbuilding contract for a newbuilding very large gas carrier / ammonia carrier (VLGC/AC) with a cargo carrying capacity of 93,000 cbm. Its subsidiaries include Dorian LPG Management Corp. and Dorian LPG Finance LLC.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: PASS CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: FAIL CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: FAIL CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

About Joseph Piotroski: Piotroski isn't your typical Wall Street big shot. In fact, he's not even a professional investor. He's a good old numbers-crunching accountant and college professor. But in 2000, shortly after he started teaching at the University of Chicago's Graduate School of Business, Piotroski published a groundbreaking paper in the Journal of Accounting Research entitled "Value Investing: The Use of Historical Financial Statement Information to Separate Winners from Losers". In it, Piotroski laid out an accounting-based stock-selection/shorting method that produced a 23 percent average annual back-tested return from 1976 through 1996 -- more than double the S&P 500's gain during that time. Piotroski's findings were reported in major financial publiations like SmartMoney. Today, he teaches accounting at Stanford University's Graduate School of Business.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

