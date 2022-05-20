Validea Joseph Piotroski Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 5/20/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Book/Market Investor model based on the published strategy of Joseph Piotroski. This value-quant strategy screens for high book-to-market stocks, and then separates out financially sound firms by looking at a host of improving financial criteria.

LANDS' END, INC. (LE) is a small-cap value stock in the Retail (Apparel) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski changed from 0% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Lands' End, Inc. is a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products. The Company's segments include U.S. eCommerce, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail. It has five distribution channels, which include U.S. eCommerce, International, Outfitters, Third Party and Retail. Its U.S. eCommerce offers products through its e-commerce Website. Its International offers products primarily to consumers located in Europe and Japan through e-commerce international Websites and third-party affiliates. Its Outfitters sells uniform and logo apparel to businesses and their employees, as well as to student households through school relationships, located primarily in the United States. Its Third Party sells the same products as U.S. eCommerce direct to consumers through third-party marketplace Websites and through domestic wholesale customers. Its Retail sells products through Company-operated stores.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: PASS CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: FAIL CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: FAIL CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

Detailed Analysis of LANDS' END, INC.

HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE CO (HPE) is a large-cap value stock in the Computer Hardware industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski changed from 0% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) is an edge-to-cloud platform as-a-service company. The Company's segment includes Compute, High Performance Computing & Mission-Critical Solutions (HPC & MCS), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services (FS), and Corporate Investments and Other. The Compute segment offers both general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload optimized servers. The HPC & MCS segment offers specialized compute servers designed to support specific workloads. The Storage segment offers workload optimized storage product and service offerings. The Intelligent Edge segment offers wired and wireless local area network (LAN), campus and data center switching, software-defined wide-area-networking. The FS segment provides flexible investment solutions, such as leasing, financing, and utility programs. The Corporate Investments and Other segment includes the Communications and Media Solutions business (CMS) that offers software and related services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: PASS CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: FAIL CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: PASS CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE CO

About Joseph Piotroski: Piotroski isn't your typical Wall Street big shot. In fact, he's not even a professional investor. He's a good old numbers-crunching accountant and college professor. But in 2000, shortly after he started teaching at the University of Chicago's Graduate School of Business, Piotroski published a groundbreaking paper in the Journal of Accounting Research entitled "Value Investing: The Use of Historical Financial Statement Information to Separate Winners from Losers". In it, Piotroski laid out an accounting-based stock-selection/shorting method that produced a 23 percent average annual back-tested return from 1976 through 1996 -- more than double the S&P 500's gain during that time. Piotroski's findings were reported in major financial publiations like SmartMoney. Today, he teaches accounting at Stanford University's Graduate School of Business.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

