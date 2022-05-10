Validea Joseph Piotroski Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 5/10/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Book/Market Investor model based on the published strategy of Joseph Piotroski. This value-quant strategy screens for high book-to-market stocks, and then separates out financially sound firms by looking at a host of improving financial criteria.

SILVERCORP METALS INC (SVM) is a small-cap value stock in the Gold & Silver industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski changed from 0% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Silvercorp Metals Inc. (Silvercorp) is a mining company producing silver, lead and zinc metals in concentrates from mines in China. The Company along with its subsidiaries is engaged in acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. Silvercorp operates several silver-lead-zinc mines, including Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China, Gaocheng (GC) silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China and BYP Gold-Lead-Zinc mine in Hunan Province. The Ying Mining District consists of several mines, including the SGX mine, HZG mine, TLP mine, HPG mine, LMW mine, LME mine and DCG mine. The Ying Property is approximately 240 kilometers (km) west-southwest of Zhengzhou, the capital city of Henan Province, and approximately 145 km southwest of Luoyang. The GC mine is located approximately 200 kilometers west of Guangzhou City, Guangdong Province, southern China, the permit covers an area of approximately 5.5 km2. The BYP Mine is located in Hunan Province.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: PASS CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: FAIL CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: PASS CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: FAIL

About Joseph Piotroski: Piotroski isn't your typical Wall Street big shot. In fact, he's not even a professional investor. He's a good old numbers-crunching accountant and college professor. But in 2000, shortly after he started teaching at the University of Chicago's Graduate School of Business, Piotroski published a groundbreaking paper in the Journal of Accounting Research entitled "Value Investing: The Use of Historical Financial Statement Information to Separate Winners from Losers". In it, Piotroski laid out an accounting-based stock-selection/shorting method that produced a 23 percent average annual back-tested return from 1976 through 1996 -- more than double the S&P 500's gain during that time. Piotroski's findings were reported in major financial publiations like SmartMoney. Today, he teaches accounting at Stanford University's Graduate School of Business.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

