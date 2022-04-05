Validea Joseph Piotroski Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 4/5/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Book/Market Investor model based on the published strategy of Joseph Piotroski. This value-quant strategy screens for high book-to-market stocks, and then separates out financially sound firms by looking at a host of improving financial criteria.

GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY (GM) is a large-cap value stock in the Auto & Truck Manufacturers industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski changed from 0% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: General Motors Company designs, builds and sells trucks, crossovers, cars and automobile parts and provides software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The Company provides automotive financing services through its General Motors Financial Company, Inc. (GM Financial) segment. GM North America (GMNA) and GM International (GMI) develops, manufactures and/or markets vehicles under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet and GMC brands. The Company's segments include GMNA, GMI, Cruise and GM Financial. Its Cruise segment is engaged in the development and commercialization of autonomous vehicle technology. It offers OnStar and connected services to approximately 22 million connected vehicles globally through subscription-based and complimentary services. It is also developing hydrogen fuel cell applications across transportation and industries, including mobile power generation, class seven/eight truck, locomotive, aerospace and marine applications.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: PASS CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: FAIL CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: PASS CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: FAIL

VNET GROUP INC - ADR (VNET) is a small-cap value stock in the Computer Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski changed from 30% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: VNET Group Inc, formerly 21Vianet Group Inc, is a carrier-neutral Internet data center services provider. The Company hosts its customers' servers and networking equipment and provides interconnectivity. The Company also provides managed network services to enable customers to deliver data across the Internet through its data transmission network and smart routing technology. The Company provides value-added services, such as content delivery network services, virtual private network services and last-mile wired broadband services. It offers public cloud services, private cloud and hybrid services. The Company also offers container-based data center service. The Company's service offerings include hosting and related services, and managed network services. The Company provides hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers and connects them through its data transmission network, and offers other hosting related value-added services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS FAIL CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: PASS CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: PASS CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

PVH CORP (PVH) is a mid-cap value stock in the Apparel/Accessories industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski changed from 50% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: PVH Corp. is an apparel company that operates through Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein and Heritage Brands segments. The Tommy Hilfiger consists of the Tommy Hilfiger North America and Tommy Hilfiger International segments. The Calvin Klein consists of the Calvin Klein North America and Calvin Klein International segments. The Heritage Brands segment consists of the Heritage Brands wholesale and, through the Heritage Brands Retail segments. The Company's brand portfolio consists of various brand names, including Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Van Heusen, IZOD, ARROW, Warner's, Olga, True&Co. and Geoffrey Beene, which are owned, as well as various other owned, licensed and private label brands. The Company designs and markets dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, Jeanswear, underwear, intimate apparel, performance apparel, swimwear, handbags, accessories, footwear and other related products, and licenses its owned brands over a range of products.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: FAIL CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: PASS CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

CONN'S INC (CONN) is a small-cap value stock in the Retail (Technology) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski changed from 50% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Conn's, Inc. is a specialty retailer that offers a selection of consumer goods and related services in addition to a credit solution for its core credit-constrained consumers. The Company's segments include Retail Segment and Credit Segment. The Company's primary product categories include Furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room and bedroom, as well as both traditional and specialty mattresses; Home appliances, including refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers and ranges; Consumer electronics, including light-emitting diode, organic light-emitting diode, quantum dot, 4 kilo (4K) Ultra-high definition, and 8 kilo (8K) televisions, gaming products, video game consoles and home theater and portable audio equipment; and Home office, including computers, printers and accessories.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: FAIL CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: FAIL CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

SWK HOLDINGS CORP (SWKH) is a small-cap value stock in the Consumer Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski changed from 70% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: SWK Holdings Corporation is a specialized finance company. The Company is focused on providing various capital solutions to a range of life science companies, institutions and inventors. The Company operates through two segments: Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development. Its Finance Receivables segment is primarily focused on monetizing cash flow streams derived from commercial-stage products and related intellectual property through royalty purchases and financings, as well as through the creation of synthetic revenue interests in commercialized products. In addition, through its wholly owned subsidiary, SWK Advisors LLC, it provides non-discretionary investment advisory services to institutional clients in separately managed accounts to similarly invest in life science finance. Through its subsidiary, Enteris BioPharma, Inc., its Pharmaceutical Development segment offers formulation solutions built around its oral drug delivery technology, the Peptelligence platform.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: PASS CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: FAIL CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

More details on Validea's Joseph Piotroski strategy

About Joseph Piotroski: Piotroski isn't your typical Wall Street big shot. In fact, he's not even a professional investor. He's a good old numbers-crunching accountant and college professor. But in 2000, shortly after he started teaching at the University of Chicago's Graduate School of Business, Piotroski published a groundbreaking paper in the Journal of Accounting Research entitled "Value Investing: The Use of Historical Financial Statement Information to Separate Winners from Losers". In it, Piotroski laid out an accounting-based stock-selection/shorting method that produced a 23 percent average annual back-tested return from 1976 through 1996 -- more than double the S&P 500's gain during that time. Piotroski's findings were reported in major financial publiations like SmartMoney. Today, he teaches accounting at Stanford University's Graduate School of Business.

