Validea Joseph Piotroski Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 4/4/2023

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Book/Market Investor model based on the published strategy of Joseph Piotroski. This value-quant strategy screens for high book-to-market stocks, and then separates out financially sound firms by looking at a host of improving financial criteria.

KYOCERA CORP (ADR) (KYOCY) is a large-cap growth stock in the Computer Hardware industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski changed from 0% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: KYOCERA CORPORATION is mainly engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of automotive parts, semiconductor-related parts and electronic parts. The Company operates in six business segments. Industrial and Automotive Parts segment develops, manufactures and sells fine ceramic parts, automotive parts, liquid crystal displays and machine tools. Semiconductor-Related Parts segment develops, manufactures and sells ceramic packages and organic multilayer packages and boards. Electronic Device segment develops, manufactures and sells capacitors, crystal parts, connectors, and others. Communications segment develops, manufactures and sells mobile phones and communication modules, and provides information and communication services. Document Solutions segment is conducted printers, compound machines, document solutions and supply products. Life & Environment segment develops, manufactures and sells solar power system, medical equipment, jewelry and ceramic knives.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: FAIL CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: PASS CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

CNFINANCE HOLDINGS LTD - ADR (CNF) is a small-cap value stock in the Consumer Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski changed from 50% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: CNFinance Holdings Limited is a China-based company principally engaged in the provision of home equity loan service. The Company's primary target borrower segment is micro- and small-enterprise (MSE) owners who own real properties in Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities in China. The Company aims to serve its target borrowers by facilitating home equity loans and providing tailored services.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: FAIL CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: FAIL CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: PASS CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

GRINDROD SHIPPING HOLDINGS LTD (GRIN) is a small-cap value stock in the Water Transportation industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski changed from 70% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. is a Singapore-based shipping company. The Company is engaged in ship chartering, operating and sales of vessels. It operates the drybulk business, which is divided into three segments: Handysize, Supramax/Ultramax, and Others. The Company has four business divisions: Island View Shipping, Unicorn Shipping, Commercial and Technical Management. Island View Shipping is a bulk carrier owner-operator, which carries approximately 12-14 million tons per annum globally on a fleet of owned, long period chartered and spot-operated vessels. The modern eco fleet of 32 vessels is predominantly Japanese-built-handy-sized and supramax/ultramax bulk carriers. The Unicorn tankers provide shipping services for the transportation of petroleum products along the Southern African coast, as well as East and West Africa. The Unicorn tanker carries petroleum products, which include both clean products, such as petrol, diesel, jet fuel and naptha, as well as heavy fuel oil.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: FAIL CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: FAIL CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

PANGAEA LOGISTICS SOLUTIONS LTD (PANL) is a small-cap value stock in the Water Transportation industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski changed from 0% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. provides seaborn dry bulk logistics and transportation services through its subsidiaries. The Company is focused on providing transportation needs of its customers with a range of services and activities, including cargo loading, cargo discharge, vessel chartering, and voyage planning. The Company operates chartered-in Panamax, including post panamax and Kamsarmax, Supramax, including Ultramax, Handymax and Handysize drybulk carriers. The Company utilizes its logistics capabilities to service a base of industrial customers who require the transportation of a range of dry bulk cargoes, including grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite and limestone. Its subsidiaries include Americas Bulk Transport (BVI) Limited, Phoenix Bulk Carriers (US) LLC, Allseas Logistics Bermuda Ltd., Bulk Patriot Ltd., Nordic Bulk Barents Ltd, Nordic Bulk Bothnia Ltd, Venture Logistics NL Inc and Bulk Spirit Ltd.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: PASS CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: FAIL CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: PASS CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: FAIL

SWK HOLDINGS CORP (SWKH) is a small-cap value stock in the Consumer Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski changed from 0% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: SWK Holdings Corporation is a specialized finance company. The Company operates through two segments: Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development. The Finance Receivables segment is a healthcare capital provider, which offers sophisticated, customized financing solutions to a range of life science companies, institutions, and inventors. This segment is primarily focused on monetizing cash flow streams derived from commercial-stage products and related intellectual property through royalty purchases and financings, as well as through the creation of synthetic revenue interests in commercialized products. The Company's Pharmaceutical Development segment operates through its subsidiary Enteris BioPharma, Inc. (Enteris). Enteris is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company offering formulation solutions built around its proprietary oral drug delivery technologies, the Peptelligence platform. This segment utilizes the technology platform to create a portfolio of royalty income.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: PASS CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: FAIL CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

EQUITY COMMONWEALTH (EQC) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Real Estate Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski changed from 0% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Equity Commonwealth is an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is primarily engaged in the ownership and operation of office properties in the United States. It operates in an umbrella partnership real estate investment trust (UPREIT) and conducts its activities through EQC Operating Trust (Operating Trust). The Company's portfolio consists of approximately four properties (eight buildings), with a total of 1.5 million square feet. The Company's properties include 1225 Seventeenth Street (17th Street Plaza), Denver, Colorado; 1250 H Street, NW, Washington, District of Columbia; 206 East 9th Street (Capitol Tower), Austin, Texas, and Bridgepoint Square, Austin, Texas. The Company is focused on creating value through asset management and improved operating results, it evaluates opportunities to invest capital in assets or businesses in favorable markets that offer a risk-reward profile.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: FAIL CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: PASS CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: FAIL

BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA SA (ADR) (BBVA) is a large-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski changed from 0% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (BBVA) is a Spain - based bank. It is a diversified financial company engaged in retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management and private banking. Its segments are: Spain, the United States, Turkey, Mexico, South America and Rest of Eurasia. The activities in Spain are banking activity and Insurance. In the United States it offers services through, BBVA USA and the BBVA New York branch. The Turkey segment is represented by the group Garanti BBVA, an integrated financial services group, that also operate in Holland and Romania. The Mexico segment activities include banking and insurance businesses. In South America, it provides banking and insurance businesses. The Rest of Eurasia segment includes business activity in the rest of Europe and Asia

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: FAIL CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: FAIL CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

