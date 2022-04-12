Validea Joseph Piotroski Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 4/12/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Book/Market Investor model based on the published strategy of Joseph Piotroski. This value-quant strategy screens for high book-to-market stocks, and then separates out financially sound firms by looking at a host of improving financial criteria.

SEANERGY MARITIME HOLDINGS CORP. (SHIP) is a small-cap value stock in the Water Transportation industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski changed from 70% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is an international shipping company. The Company provides marine dry bulk transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. It owns a modern fleet of seventeen dry bulk carriers, consisting of seventeen Capesizes, with a combined cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 3,011,083 deadweight tonnages (dwt) and an average fleet age of about 11.7 years. Its fleet comprises vessels, including Flagship, Worldship, Gloriuship, Geniuship, Premiership, Squireship, Championship, Lordship, Goodship, and Hellaship, among others. The Company's subsidiaries, which are all, owned by it either directly or indirectly, conduct all of its operations and own all of its operating assets. The Company manages its vessel's operations, insurances and bunkering, and has the general supervision of its third-party technical and commercial managers. V.Ships Limited, which is an independent third party, provides technical management for its vessels.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: FAIL CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: FAIL CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: PASS CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

Detailed Analysis of SEANERGY MARITIME HOLDINGS CORP.

NOAH HOLDINGS LIMITED (ADR) (NOAH) is a small-cap value stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski changed from 70% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Noah Holdings Limited is a wealth management service provider with a focus on global wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in China. The Company operates through three segments: wealth management, asset management and Internet finance. It also provides Internet finance services to clients in China. It provides direct access to China's high net worth population. With approximately 1,100 relationship managers in over 130 branch offices, its coverage network includes China's regions where high net worth population is concentrated, including the Yangtze River Delta, the Pearl River Delta, the Bohai Rim and other regions. Its product offerings consist primarily of over-the-counter (OTC) wealth management and OTC asset management products, mutual fund products and asset management plans originated in China and designed to cater to the needs of China's high net worth population.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: FAIL CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: FAIL CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

Detailed Analysis of NOAH HOLDINGS LIMITED (ADR)

ZIMVIE INC (ZIMV) is a small-cap value stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski changed from 50% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: ZimVie Inc. is a medical technology company. The Company develops, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat a range of spine pathologies and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures. The Company's operations are managed on a products basis and include two operating segments: the spine products segment, and the dental products segment. Its spine products segment focused on designing, manufacturing, and distributing medical devices and surgical instruments to deliver solutions for individuals with back or neck pain caused by degenerative conditions, deformities, tumors, or traumatic injury of the spine. Its product portfolio includes Mobi-C Cervical Disc and the Tether device. Its dental products segment is focused on designing, manufacturing and/or distributing of dental implant solutions. Its products include T3 Implant, Tapered Screw-Vent Implant System, Trabecular Metal Dental Implant, and BellaTek Encode Impression System.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: PASS CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: FAIL CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

Detailed Analysis of ZIMVIE INC

About Joseph Piotroski: Piotroski isn't your typical Wall Street big shot. In fact, he's not even a professional investor. He's a good old numbers-crunching accountant and college professor. But in 2000, shortly after he started teaching at the University of Chicago's Graduate School of Business, Piotroski published a groundbreaking paper in the Journal of Accounting Research entitled "Value Investing: The Use of Historical Financial Statement Information to Separate Winners from Losers". In it, Piotroski laid out an accounting-based stock-selection/shorting method that produced a 23 percent average annual back-tested return from 1976 through 1996 -- more than double the S&P 500's gain during that time. Piotroski's findings were reported in major financial publiations like SmartMoney. Today, he teaches accounting at Stanford University's Graduate School of Business.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

