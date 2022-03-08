Validea Joseph Piotroski Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 3/8/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Book/Market Investor model based on the published strategy of Joseph Piotroski. This value-quant strategy screens for high book-to-market stocks, and then separates out financially sound firms by looking at a host of improving financial criteria.

MOHAWK INDUSTRIES, INC. (MHK) is a mid-cap value stock in the Textiles - Non Apparel industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski changed from 0% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Mohawk Industries, Inc. is a flooring manufacturer that creates products to enhance residential and commercial spaces around the world. The Company's segments include Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA) and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW). The Global Ceramic segment designs, manufactures, sources and markets a line of ceramic tile, porcelain tile, natural stone, quartz, porcelain slab countertops and other products, which it distributes primarily in North America, Europe, South America and Russia. The Flooring NA segment designs, manufactures, sources and markets its floor covering product lines, including carpets, rugs, carpet pads, laminate, resilient and wood flooring, which it distributes through its network of regional distribution centers and satellite warehouses. The Flooring ROW segment designs, manufactures, sources, licenses and markets its wood flooring, laminate, roofing elements, insulation boards, medium-density fiberboard and chipboard.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: FAIL CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: PASS CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

NACCO INDUSTRIES, INC. (NC) is a small-cap value stock in the Coal industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski changed from 30% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: NACCO Industries, Inc. is a holding company. The Company operates primarily in mining and natural resources businesses. The Company operates through three business segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining (NAMining) and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment operates surface coal mines under long-term contracts with power generation companies and an activated carbon producer pursuant to a service-based business model. The NAMining segment provides value-added contract mining and other services for producers of aggregates, lithium and other minerals. The Minerals Management segment acquires and promotes the development of oil, gas and coal mineral interests, generating income primarily from royalty-based lease payments from third parties. In addition, Mitigation Resources of North America provides stream and wetland mitigation solutions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: PASS CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: FAIL CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: PASS CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

BRIGHTVIEW HOLDINGS INC (BV) is a small-cap growth stock in the Personal Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski changed from 0% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Brightview Holdings Inc is a commercial landscaping services provider. The Company provides commercial landscaping services, ranging from landscape maintenance and enhancements to tree care and landscape development. It operates through an integrated national service prototype, which systematically delivers services at the local levels. The Company is a single-source end-to-end landscaping solution provider to diverse customer base at the national, regional and local levels. It operates through two segments: Maintenance Services and Development Services. Its maintenance services are primarily self-performed through its national branch network and are route-based in nature. Its development services are comprised of sophisticated design, coordination and installation of landscapes at some of the recognizable corporate, athletic and university complexes and showcase.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: PASS CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: FAIL CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: FAIL CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

LIBERTY LATIN AMERICA LTD (LILA) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Communications Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski changed from 50% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Liberty Latin America Ltd is a telecommunications company. The Company is focused on offering communications and entertainment services that deliver to residential and business customers include video, broadband Internet, telephony and mobile services. The Company offers a triple play of bundled services of digital video, Internet and telephony in one subscription. The Company's business products and services include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting and managed solutions, as well as information technology (IT) solutions. The Company offers a range of voice and data services, including value-added, data-based and fixed-mobile converged services. In addition, the Company offers mobile services, including Puerto Rico and the United States Virgin Islands.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: PASS CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: FAIL CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

EMERALD HOLDING INC (EEX) is a small-cap growth stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski changed from 70% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Emerald Holding, Inc. is an operator of business-to-business (B2B) trade shows. The Company focuses on expanding connections that drive new business opportunities, product discovery, and relationships with over approximately 140 annual events, matchmaking, and lead-gen services. It operates under four segments: Commerce, Design and Technology, All Other, and Corporate-Level Activity. It offers services to various industry sectors in retail, design, technology, equipment, and safety and security. Each of the Company's events are held at least once per year and provide a venue for exhibitors to launch new products, develop sales leads and promote their brands. It operates websites and related digital products and produces publications. It also offers B2B ecommerce and digital merchandising solutions to manufacturers and retailers, through its Elastic Suite and Flex platforms. It offers content platform, which is engaged in serving a range of companies operating in the cannabis industry.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: FAIL CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: PASS CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES LTD (TRQ) is a mid-cap value stock in the Metal Mining industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski changed from 70% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. is an international mining company focused principally on the operation and further development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine in Southern Mongolia, which is the Company's principal and only material mineral resource property. Oyu Tolgoi, a copper-gold mines and is located in the South Gobi region of Mongolia, approximately 550 kilometers south of the capital, Ulaanbaatar, and 80 kilometers north of the Mongolia-China border. Hugo North (Lift One) is under development as an underground operation while the other three deposits, Hugo North (Lift Two), Hugo South and Heruga, are not yet scheduled for development.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: FAIL CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: PASS CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

ADVANTAGE SOLUTIONS INC (ADV) is a small-cap growth stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski changed from 50% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Advantage Solutions Inc. is a provider of outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers. The Company operates through two segments: sales, and marketing. Through its sales segment, the Company provides its clients with a suite of outsourced solutions to improve sales in the traditional retail, foodservice and e-commerce channels. Its primary sales services include brand-centric services, and retailer- centric services. Its brand-centric services include headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights and intelligence; administration, and brand-centric merchandising. Its retailer- centric services include retailer-centric merchandising, in-store media, and digital commerce. Through its marketing segment, The Company helps brands and retailers reach consumers through two platforms: retail experiential business, and collection of specialized agency businesses.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: PASS CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: FAIL CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

GENCO SHIPPING & TRADING LIMITED (GNK) is a small-cap value stock in the Water Transportation industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski changed from 70% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Genco Shipping & Trading Limited is a provider of international seaborne drybulk transportation services. The Company transports iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It is engaged in the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels. The Company's fleet consisted of 40 drybulk vessels, including 17 Capesize drybulk carriers, nine Ultramax drybulk carriers and 14 Supramax drybulk carriers, with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 4,368,800 deadweight tons (dwt). Its vessels include Baltic Bear, Baltic Hornet, Baltic Lion, Baltic Wolf, Genco Aquitaine, Genco Augustus, Genco Bourgogne, Genco Liberty, Genco Picardy and Genco Vigilant.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: PASS CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: FAIL CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: PASS CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

TECHNIPFMC PLC (FTI) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Oil Well Services & Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski changed from 70% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: TechnipFMC Plc is a global energy service company. The Company is a technology provider to the traditional and energies industry. Its solutions range from products and services to fully integrated solutions based on technologies. The Company operates across two business segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment provides integrated design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation. The Surface Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and services products and systems used by companies involved in land and shallow water exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. Its products and systems include wellhead systems, hydraulic fracturing systems, production, separation, and flow processing systems, and measurement products and integrated systems.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS FAIL CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: PASS CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: FAIL CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: PASS CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

REINSURANCE GROUP OF AMERICA INC (RGA) is a mid-cap value stock in the Insurance (Life) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski changed from 50% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated is an insurance holding company. The Company is a provider of traditional life and health reinsurance and financial solutions with operations in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia and Australia. Its traditional reinsurance includes individual and group life and health, disability, long-term care and critical illness reinsurance. Its financial solutions include longevity reinsurance, asset-intensive products, primarily annuities, financial reinsurance, capital solutions and stable value products. The Company operates through geographic-based and business-based operational segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other. The Company's Geographic-based operations are further segmented into traditional and financial solutions businesses.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: FAIL CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: FAIL CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY (GM) is a large-cap value stock in the Auto & Truck Manufacturers industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski changed from 0% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: General Motors Company designs, builds and sells trucks, crossovers, cars and automobile parts worldwide. The Company provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc. (GM Financial). GM North America (GMNA) and GM International (GMI) are its automotive segments. GMNA and GMI meets the demands of customers in North America with vehicles developed, manufactured and marketed under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC and Holden brands. The Company's segments include GMNA, GMI, Cruise and GM Financial. The Company's subsidiaries and business units include OnStar LLC, which provides vehicle connectivity services; Cruise LLC, which is in the development and commercialization of self-driving technology; GM Financial Co., is its finance subsidiary, and BrightDrop, which is developing an ecosystem and electrified products and services to help in first to last mile delivery operations.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: PASS CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: FAIL CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: PASS CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: FAIL

TTM TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (TTMI) is a small-cap growth stock in the Semiconductors industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski changed from 60% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: TTM Technologies, Inc. is a printed circuit board (PCB) manufacturer. The Company is focused on the production of technologically advanced PCBs and backplane assemblies as well as a global designer and manufacturer of high-frequency radio frequency (RF) and microwave components and assemblies. The Company's segments include PCB and RF and Specialty Components (RF&S Components). The Company serves various markets, including aerospace and defense, data center computing, automotive components, medical, industrial and instrumentation related products, as well as networking/communications infrastructure products. Its customers include both original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and electronic manufacturing services (EMS) providers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS FAIL CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: PASS CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: FAIL CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

OPPENHEIMER HOLDINGS INC. (USA) (OPY) is a small-cap value stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski changed from 60% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. is a middle market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer. The Company is engaged in a range of activities in the financial services industry; including retail securities brokerage; institutional sales and trading; investment banking, including corporate and public finance; equity and fixed income research; market-making; trust services; and investment advisory and asset management services. The Company has approximately 92 retail branch offices in the United States and institutional businesses located in London, Tel Aviv and Hong Kong. The Company provides various private client services, including full-service brokerage, wealth planning and margin lending. Its asset management services include separately managed accounts, mutual fund managed accounts, discretionary advisory accounts, non-discretionary advisory accounts, alternative investments, portfolio enhancement program, Oppenheimer Investment Advisers and Oppenheimer Investment Management LLC.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: FAIL CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: FAIL CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

About Joseph Piotroski: Piotroski isn't your typical Wall Street big shot. In fact, he's not even a professional investor. He's a good old numbers-crunching accountant and college professor. But in 2000, shortly after he started teaching at the University of Chicago's Graduate School of Business, Piotroski published a groundbreaking paper in the Journal of Accounting Research entitled "Value Investing: The Use of Historical Financial Statement Information to Separate Winners from Losers". In it, Piotroski laid out an accounting-based stock-selection/shorting method that produced a 23 percent average annual back-tested return from 1976 through 1996 -- more than double the S&P 500's gain during that time. Piotroski's findings were reported in major financial publiations like SmartMoney. Today, he teaches accounting at Stanford University's Graduate School of Business.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

