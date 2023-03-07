Validea Joseph Piotroski Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 3/7/2023

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Book/Market Investor model based on the published strategy of Joseph Piotroski. This value-quant strategy screens for high book-to-market stocks, and then separates out financially sound firms by looking at a host of improving financial criteria.

TTM TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (TTMI) is a small-cap value stock in the Semiconductors industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski changed from 0% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: TTM Technologies, Inc. is a printed circuit board (PCB) manufacturer. The Company is focused on the production of technologically advanced PCBs and backplane assemblies as well as a global designer and manufacturer of high-frequency radio frequency (RF) and microwave components and assemblies. The Company's segments include PCB, and RF and Specialty Components (RF&S Components). The PCB segment consists of 15 domestic PCB and sub-system plants; six PCB fabrication plants in China, and one in Canada. RF&S Components segment consists of one domestic RF component plant and one RF component plant in China. It serves various markets, including aerospace and defense, data center computing, automotive components, medical, industrial and instrumentation related products, as well as networking/communications infrastructure products. The Company also provides sophisticated intelligence, surveillance and communications solutions that are deployed across a range of land, sea and air applications.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS FAIL CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: PASS CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: PASS CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

GRAY TELEVISION, INC. (GTN) is a small-cap value stock in the Broadcasting & Cable TV industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski changed from 50% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Gray Television, Inc. is a multimedia company that owns local television stations and digital assets in the United States. The Company operates through two segments: broadcasting and production companies. The broadcasting segment operates television stations in local markets in the United States. The production companies segment includes the production of television and event content. It serves approximately 113 television markets in the United States. Its portfolio includes approximately 79 markets with the top-rated television station and 101 markets with the first and/or second rated television station. It also owns video program companies Raycom Sports, Tupelo Media Group, PowerNation Studios, as well as the studio production facilities Assembly Atlanta and Third Rail Studios. Its network affiliations include the Big Four networks and many smaller networks. Its stations also provide content through digital platforms, including a local station website and one or more digital apps.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: FAIL CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: PASS CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

AMBAC FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (AMBC) is a small-cap value stock in the Insurance (Prop. & Casualty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski changed from 40% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Ambac Financial Group, Inc. is a financial services holding company. It operates three principal businesses: Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance, Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, and Insurance Distribution. The LFG Insurance includes the activities of Ambac Assurance Corporation (AAC) and its wholly owned subsidiaries, including Ambac Assurance UK Limited (Ambac UK) and Ambac Financial Services LLC (AFS). The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance includes five admitted carriers and an excess and surplus lines (E&S or nonadmitted) insurer, Everspan Indemnity Insurance Company (all carriers collectively, Everspan). The Insurance Distribution includes the specialty property and casualty (P&C) insurance distribution business, which includes managing general agents and underwriters (collectively MGA/Us), insurance wholesalers, brokers, and other distribution businesses. It includes Xchange Benefits, LLC, a P&C MGA specializing in accident and health products.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: FAIL CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: FAIL CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

ENEL CHILE SA - ADR (ENIC) is a mid-cap value stock in the Electric Utilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski changed from 60% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Enel Chile SA, formerly Enersis Chile SA, is a Chile-based electricity utility company. The Company, through its combined entities and affiliates, is engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity businesses. The Company's segments include Generation, Distribution, and Other businesses and intercompany transaction adjustments. Additionally in its segments, the Company has Enel X Chile, a project engaged in seeking to open energy to new uses, technologies, associations and services. The businesses that are grouped into 4 areas are considered: e-City, e-Home, e-Industries and e-Mobility. It owns and operates electricity generation and distribution units in Chile through its subsidiaries.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: FAIL CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: PASS CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: PASS CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

CGG SA (ADR) (CGGYY) is a small-cap value stock in the Construction Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski changed from 70% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: CGG SA (CGG) is a manufacturer of geophysical equipment. The Company provides marine, land and airborne data acquisition services, as well as a range of other geoscience services, including data imaging, geoscience and petroleum engineering consulting services, and collecting, developing and licensing geological data. Its segments include Contractual Data Acquisition; Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir (GGR); Equipment, and Non-Operated Resources. The Contractual Data Acquisition includes marine, and land and multi-physics. Its GGR segment includes the Multi-client business line and the Subsurface Imaging and Reservoir business lines (processing and imaging of geophysical data, reservoir characterization, geophysical consulting and software services, geological data library and data management solutions). The Equipment segment consists of its manufacturing and sales activities for seismic equipment. It operates through Saturno, a multi-client survey over Santos Basin Offshore Brazil.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: PASS CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: FAIL CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: PASS CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: FAIL

REPAY HOLDINGS CORP (RPAY) is a small-cap growth stock in the Consumer Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski changed from 50% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Repay Holdings Corporation is a payments technology company. The Company provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets in which clients have specific transaction processing needs. Its segments include Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The Consumer Payments segment provides payment processing solutions, including debit and credit card processing, Automated Clearing House (ACH) processing and other electronic payment acceptance solutions, as well as its loan disbursement product that enable its clients to collect payments and disburse funds to consumers and includes its clearing and settlement solutions (RCS) and Blue Cow Software business (BCS). Business Payments segment provides payment processing solutions, including accounts payable automation, debit and credit card processing, virtual credit card processing, ACH processing and other electronic payment acceptance solutions that enable its clients to collect or send payments to other businesses.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS FAIL CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: PASS CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: PASS CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

HOOKER FURNISHINGS CORP (HOFT) is a small-cap growth stock in the Furniture & Fixtures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski changed from 0% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Hooker Furnishings Corporation is a home furnishings marketing, design and logistics company offering sourcing of residential casegoods and upholstery, as well as domestically produced leather and fabric-upholstered furniture. The Company operates through three segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian and Domestic Upholstery. Hooker Branded segment which includes two businesses: Hooker Casegoods, which covers a wide range of design categories and includes home entertainment, home office, accent, dining and bedroom furniture in the upper-medium price points sold under the Hooker Furniture brand; and Hooker Upholstery, imported upholstered furniture targeted at the upper-medium price-range. The Home Meridian segment which includes the following brands/marketing units: Accentrics, HomePulaski Furniture, Samuel Lawrence Furniture, Prime Resources International, Samuel Lawrence Hospitality, HMidea, ready-to-assemble (RTA) furniture. The Domestic segment include Upholstery, and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: FAIL CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: FAIL CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

CHINA YUCHAI INTERNATIONAL LIMITED (CYD) is a small-cap value stock in the Misc. Capital Goods industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski changed from 70% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: China Yuchai International Limited is a holding company. The Company operates through two segments: Guangxi Yuchai Machinery Company Limited (Yuchai) and HL Global Enterprises Limited (HLGE). The Yuchai segment primarily conducts manufacturing and sale of diesel engines, which are mainly distributed in the Republic of China (PRC) market. Yuchai segment engages in the manufacture, assembly, and sale of a range of light, medium and heavy-duty engines for trucks, buses, passenger vehicles, construction equipment, and marine and agriculture applications in China. Yuchai segment also produces engines for diesel power generators. The engines produced by Yuchai segment range from diesel to natural gas and hybrid engines. The HLGE segment is engaged in hospitality and property development activities conducted mainly in the PRC and Malaysia. The HLGE segment also operates Copthorne Hotel Cameron Highlands, a hotel in Cameron Highlands, Malaysia, consisting of about 269 guest rooms and suites.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: FAIL CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: PASS CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

About Joseph Piotroski: Piotroski isn't your typical Wall Street big shot. In fact, he's not even a professional investor. He's a good old numbers-crunching accountant and college professor. But in 2000, shortly after he started teaching at the University of Chicago's Graduate School of Business, Piotroski published a groundbreaking paper in the Journal of Accounting Research entitled "Value Investing: The Use of Historical Financial Statement Information to Separate Winners from Losers". In it, Piotroski laid out an accounting-based stock-selection/shorting method that produced a 23 percent average annual back-tested return from 1976 through 1996 -- more than double the S&P 500's gain during that time. Piotroski's findings were reported in major financial publiations like SmartMoney. Today, he teaches accounting at Stanford University's Graduate School of Business.

