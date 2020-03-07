Validea Joseph Piotroski Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 3/7/2020

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Book/Market Investor model based on the published strategy of Joseph Piotroski. This value-quant strategy screens for high book-to-market stocks, and then separates out financially sound firms by looking at a host of improving financial criteria.

KNOT OFFSHORE PARTNERS LP (KNOP) is a small-cap value stock in the Water Transportation industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski changed from 0% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: KNOT Offshore Partners LP (KNOT Offshore Partners or the Partnership), owns, operates and acquires shuttle tankers under long-term charters. The Partnership's vessels in its fleet are chartered to Statoil ASA (Statoil), Petrobras Transporte S.A. (Transpetro), Repsol Sinopec Brasil, S.A. (Repsol), Royal Dutch Shell plc, ExxonMobil, and Eni Trading and Shipping S.p.A. (ENI). As of March 17, 2017, the Company had a fleet of 12 shuttle tankers. Its shuttle tankers include Fortaleza Knutsen, Recife Knutsen, Bodil Knutsen and Dan Cisne. KNOT Offshore Partners GP LLC is the general partner of the Partnership. It is engaged in the loading, transportation and storage of the crude oil using the vessels in its fleet. It provides all of these services under time charters and bareboat charters. As of December 31, 2016, eight of its shuttle tankers were chartered under time charters and four of its shuttle tankers were chartered under bareboat charters.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS FAIL CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: FAIL CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: PASS CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP (AIMC) is a small-cap value stock in the Misc. Capital Goods industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski changed from 0% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Altra Industrial Motion Corp. is a designer, producer and marketer of a range of mechanical power transmission (MPT) components. The Company operates through three segments: Couplings, Clutches and Brakes; Electromagnetic Clutches and Brakes, and Gearing. It manufactures a range of couplings suitable for various industrial and specialty applications. The Electromagnetic Clutches and Brakes segment products include brakes and clutches that are used to electronically slow, stop, engage or disengage equipment utilizing electromagnetic friction type connections. The Gearing segment product lines include vertical and horizontal gear drives, speed reducers and increasers, high-speed compressor drives, enclosed custom gear drives, various enclosed gear drive and gear motor configurations, and open gearing products, such as spur, helical, worm and miter/bevel gears. Its products are used to control and transmit power and torque in virtually any industrial application involving movement.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: FAIL CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: PASS CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

NEXTIER OILFIELD SOLUTIONS INC (NEX) is a small-cap value stock in the Oil Well Services & Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski changed from 0% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc., formerly Keane Group, Inc., is provider of integrated well completion services in the United States, with a focus on demanding completion solutions. The Company's segments include Completion Services, which comprises hydraulic fracturing and wireline divisions, and Other Services, which consists of coiled tubing, cementing and drilling divisions. It provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services pursuant to contractual arrangements, such as term contracts and pricing agreements, or on a spot market basis. It provides certain complementary services such as coiled tubing, cementing and drilling pursuant to contractual arrangements, such as term contracts on a spot basis. Its primary services include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging and engineered solutions, as well as other value-added service offerings.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS FAIL CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: FAIL CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: PASS CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

