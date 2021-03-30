Validea Joseph Piotroski Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 3/30/2021

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Book/Market Investor model based on the published strategy of Joseph Piotroski. This value-quant strategy screens for high book-to-market stocks, and then separates out financially sound firms by looking at a host of improving financial criteria.

CALEDONIA MINING CORPORATION PLC (USA) (CMCL) is a small-cap value stock in the Gold & Silver industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski changed from 70% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc is primarily involved in the operation of a gold mine, and the exploration and development of mineral properties for precious metals. The Company's activities are focused on the Blanket Mine in Zimbabwe. Its segments include Corporate, Zimbabwe, South Africa and Zambia. The Corporate segment includes the Company and Greenstone Management Services Limited (UK) responsible for administrative functions. The Zimbabwe segments include Caledonia Holdings Zimbabwe Limited and subsidiaries. The Zambia segments consist of Nama copper project and cobalt project. The South Africa segment comprises a gold mine, as well as sales made by Caledonia Mining South Africa Proprietary Limited to the Blanket Mine. The Blanket Mine is located approximately 560 kilometers south of Harare and over 150 kilometers south of Bulawayo. It has exploration title holdings in the Gwanda Greenstone Belt totaling approximately 80 claims, covering a total area of over 2,500 hectares.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: PASS CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: FAIL CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: PASS CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

About Joseph Piotroski: Piotroski isn't your typical Wall Street big shot. In fact, he's not even a professional investor. He's a good old numbers-crunching accountant and college professor. But in 2000, shortly after he started teaching at the University of Chicago's Graduate School of Business, Piotroski published a groundbreaking paper in the Journal of Accounting Research entitled "Value Investing: The Use of Historical Financial Statement Information to Separate Winners from Losers". In it, Piotroski laid out an accounting-based stock-selection/shorting method that produced a 23 percent average annual back-tested return from 1976 through 1996 -- more than double the S&P 500's gain during that time. Piotroski's findings were reported in major financial publiations like SmartMoney. Today, he teaches accounting at Stanford University's Graduate School of Business.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

