Validea Joseph Piotroski Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 3/19/2024

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Book/Market Investor model based on the published strategy of Joseph Piotroski. This value-quant strategy screens for high book-to-market stocks, and then separates out financially sound firms by looking at a host of improving financial criteria.

NEW YORK MORTGAGE TRUST INC (NYMT) is a small-cap value stock in the Real Estate Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski changed from 70% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is engaged in the business of acquiring, investing in, financing, and managing primarily mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholder. The Company's investment portfolio includes credit sensitive single-family and multi-family assets, as well as more traditional types of fixed-income investments that provide coupon income, such as Agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). The Company's investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to, owners of multi-family properties; agency RMBS; non-agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed security (CMBS), and other mortgage, residential housing and credit-related assets and strategic investments in companies.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: FAIL CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: PASS CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

KANZHUN LTD (ADR) (BZ) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski changed from 60% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Kanzhun Ltd is a China-based holding company mainly providing online recruitment services. The Company connects job seekers and enterprise users through its interactive BOSS Zhipin mobile application, which together with its other mobile applications and mini programs create a network. The Company focuses on providing user experience by delivering experience and services to them throughout the recruitment cycle. The Company also operates two recruitment information service platforms, Dianzhang Zhipin and Kanzhun. It mainly operates its business in the domestic market.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: FAIL CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: FAIL CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

MONROE CAPITAL CORP (MRCC) is a small-cap growth stock in the Misc. Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski changed from 60% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Monroe Capital Corporation is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Company's investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation through investment in senior secured, unitranche secured and junior secured debt and, as well as in, unsecured subordinated debt and equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants. It also invests in a portion of the portfolio in opportunistic investments in order to seek to enhance returns to stockholders. Such investments may include investments in real estate, specialty finance, private equity or securities of public companies that are not traded and securities of middle-market companies located outside of the United States. Its platform offers a range of investment products for both institutional and high net worth investors. Monroe Capital BDC Advisors, LLC serves as an investment advisor of the Company.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: FAIL CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: FAIL CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

About Joseph Piotroski: Piotroski isn't your typical Wall Street big shot. In fact, he's not even a professional investor. He's a good old numbers-crunching accountant and college professor. But in 2000, shortly after he started teaching at the University of Chicago's Graduate School of Business, Piotroski published a groundbreaking paper in the Journal of Accounting Research entitled "Value Investing: The Use of Historical Financial Statement Information to Separate Winners from Losers". In it, Piotroski laid out an accounting-based stock-selection/shorting method that produced a 23 percent average annual back-tested return from 1976 through 1996 -- more than double the S&P 500's gain during that time. Piotroski's findings were reported in major financial publiations like SmartMoney. Today, he teaches accounting at Stanford University's Graduate School of Business.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

