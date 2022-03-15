Validea Joseph Piotroski Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 3/15/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Book/Market Investor model based on the published strategy of Joseph Piotroski. This value-quant strategy screens for high book-to-market stocks, and then separates out financially sound firms by looking at a host of improving financial criteria.

ALUMINUM CORP. OF CHINA LIMITED (ADR) (ACH) is a large-cap growth stock in the Metal Mining industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski changed from 0% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Aluminum Corp of China Ltd is a China-based company principally engaged in the production and sales of alumina, primary aluminum and aluminum alloy products. The Company operates businesses through five segments. The Alumina segment is engaged in the production and sales of alumina, fine alumina and aluminum ore. The Primary Aluminum segment is engaged in the production and sales of primary aluminum, carbon products, aluminum alloys and other electrolytic aluminum products. The Energy segment is mainly engaged in coal mining, thermal power generation, wind power generation, photovoltaic power generation and new energy equipment manufacturing. The Trading segment mainly provides alumina, primary aluminum, aluminum processed products and other non-ferrous metal products and coal and other raw materials, auxiliary materials trading and logistics services. The Headquarters and Other Operating segment is engaged in other research and development of aluminum business and other activities.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS FAIL CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: PASS CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: PASS CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

Detailed Analysis of ALUMINUM CORP. OF CHINA LIMITED (ADR)

FAIRFAX FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LTD (FRFHF) is a large-cap value stock in the Insurance (Prop. & Casualty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski changed from 70% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (Fairfax) is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance and the associated investment management. Fairfax subsidiaries provide a full range of property and casualty products, maintaining a diversified portfolio of risks across all classes of business, geographic regions, and types of insureds. Its segments include Insurance and Reinsurance, Non-insurance, and Corporate and Other. The Insurance and Reinsurance segment includes Northbridge Financial Corporation, Odyssey Re Holdings Corp., and Crum & Forster Holdings Corp. The Company's Non-insurance segment includes Cara Operations Limited (Cara), Eurobank Ergasias Services & Holdings S.A., Atlas Corp., Bangalore International Airport Limited and Quess Corp Limited. Corporate and Other segment includes the parent entity (Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited) and its subsidiary intermediate holding companies.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: FAIL CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: FAIL CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

Detailed Analysis of FAIRFAX FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LTD

MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG (DDAIF) is a large-cap value stock in the Auto & Truck Manufacturers industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski changed from 70% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Mercedes-Benz Group AG, formerly Daimler AG (Daimler), is a Germany-based automotive engineering company. The Company engages in the development, production and distribution of cars and vans in Germany, and the management of the Daimler Group. The segments include Mercedes-Benz Cars, Mercedes-Benz Vans and Daimler Financial Services. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment includes vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the brands, Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach, and small cars under the smart brand, as well as the Mercedes me brand. The Mercedes-Benz Vans sells vans under the brand name Mercedes-Benz and the Freightliner brand. The Daimler Mobility AG offers e.g. financing, leasing, car subscription and car rental, fleet management, digital services, as well as mobility services. The Daimler financial services also supports the sales of its automotive brands worldwide.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: PASS CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: PASS CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

Detailed Analysis of MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG

FOSSIL GROUP INC (FOSL) is a small-cap growth stock in the Jewelry & Silverware industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski changed from 30% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Fossil Group, Inc. is a design, marketing and distribution company that specializes in fashion accessories. The Company offers traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts and sunglasses. The Company's segments include Americas, Europe and Asia. The Americas is comprised of sales from its operations in the United States, Canada and Latin America. The Europe segment is comprised of sales to customers based in European countries, the Middle East and Africa. The Asia segment is comprised of sales to customers based in Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea and Thailand. The Company's owned brands include FOSSIL, SKAGEN, MICHELE, RELIC and ZODIAC and licensed brands ARMANI EXCHANGE, DIESEL, DKNY, EMPORIO ARMANI, KATE SPADE NEW YORK, MICHAEL KORS, PUMA, and TORY BURCH.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: PASS CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: FAIL CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: PASS CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

Detailed Analysis of FOSSIL GROUP INC

CRIMSON WINE GROUP LTD (CWGL) is a small-cap growth stock in the Beverages (Alcoholic) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski changed from 50% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. (Crimson) is engaged in the business of producing and selling ultra-premium plus wines. Crimson operates through two segments: Wholesale Sales and Direct to Consumer Sales. The wholesale segment includes all sales through a third party where prices are given at a wholesale rate. The direct-to-consumer sales segment includes retail sales in tasting rooms, remote sites and on-site events, wine club net sales, direct phone sales, e-commerce sales, and other sales made directly to the consumer without the use of an intermediary. Crimson's brands include Pine Ridge Vineyards, Archery Summit, Chamisal Vineyards, Seghesio Family Vineyards, Double Canyon, Seven Hills Winery and Malene Wines. Crimson through its subsidiaries owns approximately seven primary wine estates.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: FAIL CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: PASS CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

Detailed Analysis of CRIMSON WINE GROUP LTD

FIDUS INVESTMENT CORP (FDUS) is a small-cap value stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski changed from 60% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Fidus Investment Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified investment company. The Company provides customized debt and equity financing solutions to lower middle-market companies. The Company's investment objective is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns by generating both current income from its debt investments and capital appreciation from its equity-related investments. The Company typically invests in mezzanine debt, which includes senior subordinated notes and junior secured loans. The Company structures some of its debt investments as senior secured or unitranche loans. The Company's equity securities typically consist of either a direct minority equity investment in common or preferred stock or membership/partnership interests of a portfolio company, or it may receive warrants to buy a minority equity interest in a portfolio company in connection with a debt investment. Its investment activities are managed by Fidus Investment Advisors, LLC, its investment advisor.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: FAIL CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: PASS CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of FIDUS INVESTMENT CORP

PAMPA ENERGIA S.A. (ADR) (PAM) is a mid-cap value stock in the Electric Utilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski changed from 70% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Pampa Energia S.A. is an integrated electricity company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Argentina. Its segments include generation, transmission, distribution, oil and gas, and holding and others. Its generation segment includes a direct and indirect equity interest in Central Piedra Buena S.A., Central Termica Guemes S.A., Central Termica Loma de la Lata S.A. and Pampa Comercializadora S.A, among others, and investments in companies in the electricity generation sector. Its transmission segment includes an indirect equity interest through Compania Inversora en Transmision Electrica Citelec S.A. Its distribution segment includes an indirect equity interest in Electricidad Argentina S.A. and Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte S.A. Its Oil and gas segment includes a direct interest in Petrolera Pampa S.A. Its holding and others segment includes financial investment operations, among others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS FAIL CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: PASS CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: FAIL CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

Detailed Analysis of PAMPA ENERGIA S.A. (ADR)

EMBRAER SA (ADR) (ERJ) is a small-cap value stock in the Aerospace & Defense industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski changed from 20% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Embraer SA is a Brazil-based jets manufacturer. The Company produces aircraft for commercial and executive aviation, as well as for defense and security purposes and related services. Its segments include Commercial aviation business, which involves the development, production and sale of commercial jets, and rendering of support services, particularly in the regional aviation segment and aircraft leases; Executive Jet business, which markets its executive jets to companies, including fractional ownership companies, charter and air-taxi companies, high-net-worth individuals and to flight academies; Defense and Security Business segment, which conceives, designs, develops, manufactures and supports a range of integrated solutions for the defense and security market; and Other Related Businesses segment, which provides fuel systems, structural parts, and mechanical and hydraulic systems to Sikorsky Aircraft Corporation for its production of helicopters.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: FAIL CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: PASS CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

Detailed Analysis of EMBRAER SA (ADR)

SUBSEA 7 SA (ADR) (SUBCY) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Oil Well Services & Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski changed from 60% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Subsea 7 S.A. is a provider of seabed-to-surface engineering, construction and services contractor to the offshore energy industry. The Company's segments include SURF and Conventional, i-Tech Services and Corporate. The SURF and Conventional segment includes Subsea Umbilicals, Risers and Flowlines (SURF) activities related to the engineering, procurement, construction (EPC) and installation of systems offshore, including the long-term Pipelay Support Vessel (PLSV) contracts in Brazil, and conventional services, including the fabrication, installation, extension and refurbishment of fixed and floating platforms and associated pipelines in shallow water environments. The i-Tech Services segment includes activities associated with the provision of Inspection, Maintenance and Repair (IMR) services, integrity management of subsea infrastructure and remote intervention support. The Corporate segment includes activities associated with the provision of renewables and heavy lifting services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS FAIL CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: PASS CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: FAIL CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

Detailed Analysis of SUBSEA 7 SA (ADR)

BANCO BBVA ARGENTINA SA (ADR) (BBAR) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski changed from 40% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Banco Bbva Argentina SA, formerly known as BBVA French Bank, is an Argentina-based banking institution. Through its banking platform, the Bank provides a broad range of financial and non-financial services to both individuals and companies. It manages three business lines: Retail Banking, Small and Medium-Sized Companies and Corporate and Investment Banking (C&IB). Retail Banking offers checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, loans, mortgages, insurance and investment products, among others. Small and Medium-Sized Companies targets local private-sector companies providing financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance and investment products, among others. C&IB offers financial services to corporations and multinational companies, as well as global transaction services, global markets solutions, long term financing, among others. The Bank is active locally, mostly.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: FAIL CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: FAIL CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

Detailed Analysis of BANCO BBVA ARGENTINA SA (ADR)

CHINDATA GROUP HOLDINGS LTD (CD) is a small-cap growth stock in the Computer Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski changed from 0% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Chindata Group Holdings Ltd is a China-based company engaged in providing hyperscale data center solutions. The Company operates two businesses which are colocation services and colocation rental. The colocation services business provides a range of services, including utilities, hosting, cooling, operating and maintaining of clients' servers and equipment. The colocation rental business is involved in renting data center space to the clients in Malaysia and the space is used for housing servers and other IT equipment.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: FAIL CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: PASS CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

Detailed Analysis of CHINDATA GROUP HOLDINGS LTD

MULTIPLAN CORP (MPLN) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski changed from 0% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: MultiPlan Corporation is a provider of data analytics and technology-enabled end-to-end cost management, payment and revenue integrity solutions to the United States healthcare industry. The Company's services include analytics-based services, which uses information technology platform to offer customers analytics-based services to detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate fair reimbursement. Its Network-Based Services includes multiplan's primary and complementary networks in which payors can utilize its national network of contracted providers to process claims at a discount. Its payment integrity services use data, technology, and clinical expertise to identify improper, unnecessary and excessive charges before or after claims are paid. Its revenue integrity services use data, technology, and clinical expertise to improve accuracy of premiums paid to medicare advantage plans by Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS).

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS FAIL CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: PASS CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: PASS CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

Detailed Analysis of MULTIPLAN CORP

YPF SA (ADR) (YPF) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Oil & Gas - Integrated industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski changed from 50% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) is an energy company. The Company is operating a fully integrated oil and gas chain. The Company operates through the segments, including Exploration and Production, Downstream, and Corporate and Other. The Company's Exploration and Production segment includes exploration and production activities, natural gas and crude oil purchases, sales of natural gas, and to a lesser extent crude oil, to third parties and intersegment sales of crude oil, natural gas and its byproducts. The Company's Downstream segment is engaged in the refining, transport, purchase of crude oil and natural gas from third parties and intersegment sales, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas, refined products, petrochemicals, electric power generation and natural gas distribution. The Company's Corporate and Other segment carries out other activities.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: PASS CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: PASS CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

Detailed Analysis of YPF SA (ADR)

POSCO HOLDINGS INC (ADR) (PKX) is a large-cap value stock in the Iron & Steel industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski changed from 60% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Posco Holdings Inc, formerly Posco, is a Korea-based company principally engaged in the manufacture and distribution of steel products. The Company operates its business through four segments. The Steel segment produces and sells steel products such as hot rolled steel, cold rolled steel, stainless steel, among others. The Trading segment engages in the global trade, including the export and import of steel products. The Engineering and Construction (E&C) segment plans, designs and builds industrial plants, civil engineering projects, commercial and residential buildings. The Other segment is engaged in the power plants, information and communication related services and other businesses.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: FAIL CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: PASS CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: PASS CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

Detailed Analysis of POSCO HOLDINGS INC (ADR)

SAFE BULKERS INC (SB) is a small-cap value stock in the Water Transportation industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski changed from 50% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Safe Bulkers, Inc. is a holding company. The Company's principal business is the acquisition, ownership and operation of drybulk vessels. The Company's vessels operate across the world, carrying drybulk cargo for the consumers of marine drybulk transportation services. The Company is an international provider of marine drybulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain and iron ore, along shipping routes across the world. As of February 17, 2017 the Company's fleet included 38 vessels, of which 14 are Panamax class vessels, nine are Kamsarmax class vessels, 12 are Post-Panamax class vessels and three are Capesize class vessels, with an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,421,800 deadweight tonnage (dwt). The Company's fleet of Post-Panamax vessels includes Marina, Xenia, Sophia, Eleni, Martine, Andreas K, Panayiota K, Venus Heritage, Venus History, Venus Horizon and Troodos Sun. Its fleet of Capesize vessels includes Kanaris, Pelopidas and Lake Despina.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: PASS CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: FAIL CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: PASS CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

Detailed Analysis of SAFE BULKERS INC

NL INDUSTRIES INC (NL) is a small-cap value stock in the Personal & Household Prods. industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski changed from 70% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: NL Industries, Inc. is a manufacturer of engineered components utilized in a variety of applications and industries. It operates in the component products industry through its subsidiary CompX International Inc. It also operates in the chemicals industry through its non-controlling interest in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (Kronos). The Company through its security products operations, manufactures mechanical and electronic cabinet locks and other locking mechanisms used in recreational transportation, postal, office and institutional furniture, cabinetry, tool storage and healthcare applications. It also manufactures stainless steel exhaust systems, gauges, throttle controls, wake enhancement systems, trim tabs and related hardware and accessories for the recreational marine and other industries through its Marine Components operations. Its products include National Cabinet Loc, Fort Lock, Lockview and RegulatoR. Its marine components products include Custom Marine and Livorsi Marine.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: FAIL CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: PASS CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: PASS CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

Detailed Analysis of NL INDUSTRIES INC

About Joseph Piotroski: Piotroski isn't your typical Wall Street big shot. In fact, he's not even a professional investor. He's a good old numbers-crunching accountant and college professor. But in 2000, shortly after he started teaching at the University of Chicago's Graduate School of Business, Piotroski published a groundbreaking paper in the Journal of Accounting Research entitled "Value Investing: The Use of Historical Financial Statement Information to Separate Winners from Losers". In it, Piotroski laid out an accounting-based stock-selection/shorting method that produced a 23 percent average annual back-tested return from 1976 through 1996 -- more than double the S&P 500's gain during that time. Piotroski's findings were reported in major financial publiations like SmartMoney. Today, he teaches accounting at Stanford University's Graduate School of Business.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

