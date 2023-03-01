Validea Joseph Piotroski Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 3/1/2023

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Book/Market Investor model based on the published strategy of Joseph Piotroski. This value-quant strategy screens for high book-to-market stocks, and then separates out financially sound firms by looking at a host of improving financial criteria.

SILVERBOW RESOURCES INC (SBOW) is a small-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski changed from 0% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: SilverBow Resources, Inc. is an independent oil and gas company. The Company is focused on acquiring and developing assets in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas where it has assembled approximately 153,000 net acres across six operating areas. As an operator, it designs and manages the development of a well and supervises operation and maintenance activities on a day-to-day basis. Its operations are focused on six fields located in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk areas located in South Texas: Artesia, AWP, Fasken, Atascosa, Eastern Eagle Ford and Southern Eagle Ford Gas. It has gas processing and gathering agreements with Southcross Energy for majority of its natural gas production in the AWP area. It also has gas gathering agreements with Howard Energy Partners providing for the transportation of its Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk production on the pipeline from its Fasken, Rio Bravo and La Mesa areas to the Kinder Morgan Texas Pipeline or Eagle Ford Midstream.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: FAIL CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: FAIL CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: PASS CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

VITESSE ENERGY INC (VTS) is a small-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski changed from 0% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Vitesse Energy, Inc. is an energy company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, development, and production of non-operated oil and natural gas properties in the United States in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana. The Company owns a working interest in approximately 5,203 gross productive wells and royalty interests in an additional 998 productive wells, as well as it owns working interest in a further 253 gross wells and an additional 413 gross wells that had been permitted for development by its operating partners. Its properties in Williston Basin stretches from western North Dakota into eastern Montana. Its properties in Denver-Julesburg Basin are located in Northeast Colorado and Southeast Wyoming. Its properties in Powder River Basin assets primarily target the Parkman, Sussex, Turner and Niobrara formations. It also has properties in the Central Rockies, including the Denver-Julesburg Basin and the Powder River Basin.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: PASS CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: FAIL CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: PASS CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

About Joseph Piotroski: Piotroski isn't your typical Wall Street big shot. In fact, he's not even a professional investor. He's a good old numbers-crunching accountant and college professor. But in 2000, shortly after he started teaching at the University of Chicago's Graduate School of Business, Piotroski published a groundbreaking paper in the Journal of Accounting Research entitled "Value Investing: The Use of Historical Financial Statement Information to Separate Winners from Losers". In it, Piotroski laid out an accounting-based stock-selection/shorting method that produced a 23 percent average annual back-tested return from 1976 through 1996 -- more than double the S&P 500's gain during that time. Piotroski's findings were reported in major financial publiations like SmartMoney. Today, he teaches accounting at Stanford University's Graduate School of Business.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

