Validea Joseph Piotroski Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 2/9/2021

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Book/Market Investor model based on the published strategy of Joseph Piotroski. This value-quant strategy screens for high book-to-market stocks, and then separates out financially sound firms by looking at a host of improving financial criteria.

INDUSTRIAS BACHOCO, S.A.B. DE C.V. (ADR) (IBA) is a mid-cap value stock in the Fish/Livestock industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski changed from 60% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (Bachoco) is a holding company. The Company owns and manages over 1,000 facilities, organized in approximately 10 production complexes and over 60 distribution centers in Mexico, and a production complex in the United States. Bachoco operates through two segments: poultry and others. The poultry segment consists of chicken and egg operations. The others segment includes the operations of pigs, balanced feed for animal consumption and other by-products. The Company participates in the food industry in Mexico and in the United States, mainly in the poultry industry. In Mexico, the Company's core business is poultry (chicken and egg products). It also produces and sells a range of other products, which it refers to as other business lines, which include the production and selling of balanced feed, live swine, beef and turkey products, as well as a laboratory that produces vaccines for the poultry industry and other similar industries.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: PASS CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: FAIL CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

Detailed Analysis of INDUSTRIAS BACHOCO, S.A.B. DE C.V. (ADR)

ASA GOLD AND PRECIOUS METALS LTD (ASA) is a small-cap value stock in the Misc. Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski changed from 70% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a non-diversified, closed-end investment company. The Company seeks long-term capital appreciation primarily through investing in companies engaged in the exploration for, development of projects or mining of precious metals and minerals. It invests approximately 80% of its total assets in common shares or securities convertible into common shares of companies engaged, directly or indirectly, in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds or other precious minerals; held as bullion or other direct forms of gold, silver, platinum or other precious minerals; in instruments representing interests in gold, silver, platinum or other precious minerals, and/or in securities of investment companies, including exchange traded funds, or other securities. It invests in sectors, which include South African Gold Miners, Canadian Gold Miners, Latin American Miners, Silver Miners, Diamond Miners and Platinum Miners, among others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: FAIL CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: PASS CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of ASA GOLD AND PRECIOUS METALS LTD

ENOVA INTERNATIONAL INC (ENVA) is a small-cap value stock in the Consumer Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski changed from 70% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Enova International, Inc. is a technology and analytics company. The Company provides online financial services. As of December 31, 2016, the Company offered or arranged loans to consumers in 33 states in the United States and in the United Kingdom and Brazil. As of December 31, 2016, it also offered financing to small businesses in all 50 states and Washington D.C. in the United States. The Company provides online financial services to non-prime credit consumers and small businesses in the United States, United Kingdom, and Brazil. Its customers include small businesses, which have bank accounts but use alternative financial services because of their limited access to more traditional credit from banks, credit card companies and other lenders. The Company's financing products include short-term loans, line of credit accounts, installment loans and receivables purchase agreements (RPAs).

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: PASS CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: FAIL CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: PASS CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of ENOVA INTERNATIONAL INC

About Joseph Piotroski: Piotroski isn't your typical Wall Street big shot. In fact, he's not even a professional investor. He's a good old numbers-crunching accountant and college professor. But in 2000, shortly after he started teaching at the University of Chicago's Graduate School of Business, Piotroski published a groundbreaking paper in the Journal of Accounting Research entitled "Value Investing: The Use of Historical Financial Statement Information to Separate Winners from Losers". In it, Piotroski laid out an accounting-based stock-selection/shorting method that produced a 23 percent average annual back-tested return from 1976 through 1996 -- more than double the S&P 500's gain during that time. Piotroski's findings were reported in major financial publiations like SmartMoney. Today, he teaches accounting at Stanford University's Graduate School of Business.

