Validea Joseph Piotroski Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 2/5/2020

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Book/Market Investor model based on the published strategy of Joseph Piotroski. This value-quant strategy screens for high book-to-market stocks, and then separates out financially sound firms by looking at a host of improving financial criteria.

BEL FUSE, INC. (BELFA) is a small-cap growth stock in the Electronic Instr. & Controls industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski changed from 0% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Bel Fuse Inc. (Bel) designs, manufactures and markets a range of products that power, protect and connect electronic circuits. The Company's products include magnetic solutions, power solutions and protection, and connectivity solutions. The Company's operating segments are North America, Asia and Europe. The Company markets magnetic solutions under the brand names, including Bel, TRP, MagJack and Signal. The Company markets power solutions and protection under the brand names, which include Bel Power Solutions, Power-One and Melcher. The Company markets connectivity solutions under the brand names Stratos, Fibreco, Cinch, Johnson, Trompeter, Midwest Microwave, Semflex and Stewart Connector. The Company's products are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, military, aerospace, transportation and broadcasting industries. Bel's portfolio of products has application in the automotive, medical and consumer electronics markets.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: FAIL CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: FAIL CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

LUTHER BURBANK CORP (LBC) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski changed from 0% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Luther Burbank Corporation, is a bank holding company that operates through its subsidiary, Luther Burbank Savings. The Bank offers a comprehensive range of commercial banking products and services to real estate investors, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals and commercial businesses. The Bank generates most of the revenue from interest on loans and investments. The Bank's primary source of funding for loans is retail deposits and also place secondary reliance on wholesale funding, primarily borrowings from the Federal Home Loan Banks (FHLB). The Bank's principal lending products are real estate secured loans, primarily on smaller, existing multifamily residential properties, with stabilized rent rolls, and catering predominantly to low and middle income renters who are unable to afford to purchase a single family residence in the high demand, low supply residential markets and purchase money mortgages on higher end single family residential properties.

Since its inception, Validea's strategy based on Joseph Piotroski has returned 139.32% vs. 188.01% for the S&P 500. For more details on this strategy, click here

About Joseph Piotroski: Piotroski isn't your typical Wall Street big shot. In fact, he's not even a professional investor. He's a good old numbers-crunching accountant and college professor. But in 2000, shortly after he started teaching at the University of Chicago's Graduate School of Business, Piotroski published a groundbreaking paper in the Journal of Accounting Research entitled "Value Investing: The Use of Historical Financial Statement Information to Separate Winners from Losers". In it, Piotroski laid out an accounting-based stock-selection/shorting method that produced a 23 percent average annual back-tested return from 1976 through 1996 -- more than double the S&P 500's gain during that time. Piotroski's findings were reported in major financial publiations like SmartMoney. Today, he teaches accounting at Stanford University's Graduate School of Business.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

