Validea Joseph Piotroski Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 2/4/2020

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Book/Market Investor model based on the published strategy of Joseph Piotroski. This value-quant strategy screens for high book-to-market stocks, and then separates out financially sound firms by looking at a host of improving financial criteria.

COSTAMARE INC (CMRE) is a small-cap value stock in the Water Transportation industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski changed from 50% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Costamare Inc. (Costamare) is a holding company. The Company is an international owner of containerships. The Company is engaged in chartering its vessels to various liner companies. The Company provides marine transportation services around the world by chartering its container vessels to liner operators under long, medium and short-term time charters. As of March 10, 2017, the Company had a fleet of 69 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 456,000 TEU, including five newbuilds on order. The Company's fleet of vessels includes Cosco Guangzhou, Titan, Cosco Yantian, Valor, Valiant and Maersk Kobe. Its subsidiaries include Adele Shipping Co., Bastian Shipping Co., Cadence Shipping Co., Jodie Shipping Co. and Kayley Shipping Co.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: FAIL CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: PASS CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

PHILLIPS 66 (PSX) is a large-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski changed from 0% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Phillips 66 is an energy manufacturing and logistics company with midstream, chemicals, refining, and marketing and specialties businesses. The Company operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment gathers, processes, transports and markets natural gas, and transports, stores, fractionates and markets natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. The Chemicals segment consists of its equity investment in Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC (CPChem), which manufactures and markets petrochemicals and plastics. The Refining segment buys, sells and refines crude oil and other feedstocks at refineries in the United States and Europe. The M&S segment purchases for resale and markets refined petroleum products, such as gasolines, distillates and aviation fuels, primarily in the United States and Europe, as well as includes the manufacturing and marketing of specialty products, and power generation operations.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS FAIL CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: PASS CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: PASS CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

CERAGON NETWORKS LTD (CRNT) is a small-cap value stock in the Communications Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski changed from 0% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Ceragon Networks Ltd. offers wireless backhaul solutions. The Company's products include FibeAir IP-20 Platform, FibeAir IP-20 Assured Platform and Network Management. The Company provides its services to wireless service providers, public safety organizations, government agencies and utility companies, among others. Its solutions are deployed by over 460 service providers, as well as a range of private network owners, in over 130 countries. The Company's FibeAir IP-20 platform offers flexibility in choosing all-outdoor, split-mount and all-indoor configurations to suit any deployment scenario. The FibeAir IP-20 platform includes product categories, such as shorthaul-access and shorthaul-aggregation. The FibeAir IP-20 Assured platform includes product categories, such as shorthaul-access, shorthaul-aggregation, small cells, longhaul and enterprise access. Its NetMaster is a Network Management System (NMS), which is designed for managing large-scale wireless backhaul networks.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: PASS CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: FAIL CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: PASS CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: FAIL

HARBORONE BANCORP INC (HONE) is a small-cap growth stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski changed from 50% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. is a mid-tier stock holding company. The Company's principal subsidiary is HarborOne Bank (the Bank), a state chartered co-operative bank whose primary subsidiary is a residential mortgage company, Merrimack Mortgage Company, LLC (Merrimack Mortgage). The Company operates through two segments: HarborOne Bank and Merrimack Mortgage. The Bank segment provides consumer and business banking products and services to customers. Consumer products include loan and deposit products, and business banking products include loans for working capital, inventory and general corporate use, commercial real estate construction loans and deposit accounts. The Merrimack Mortgage segment consists of originating residential mortgage loans primarily for sale in the secondary market. The Company's subsidiary, Legion Parkway Company LLC, is a security company.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: FAIL CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: FAIL CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

TALOS ENERGY INC (TALO) is a small-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas - Integrated industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski changed from 0% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Talos Energy Inc. is an independent exploration and production company with operations in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The Company leverages geology, geophysics and offshore operations towards the acquisition, exploration, exploitation and development of assets in geological trends that are present in many offshore basins around the world. The Company's activities in offshore Mexico provides exploration opportunities in an oil basin. The Company's focus in the United States Gulf of Mexico is the acquisition of deep-water assets with existing infrastructure and the exploration, exploitation and development of such assets.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: PASS CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: PASS CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

Since its inception, Validea's strategy based on Joseph Piotroski has returned 137.10% vs. 183.76% for the S&P 500. For more details on this strategy, click here

About Joseph Piotroski: Piotroski isn't your typical Wall Street big shot. In fact, he's not even a professional investor. He's a good old numbers-crunching accountant and college professor. But in 2000, shortly after he started teaching at the University of Chicago's Graduate School of Business, Piotroski published a groundbreaking paper in the Journal of Accounting Research entitled "Value Investing: The Use of Historical Financial Statement Information to Separate Winners from Losers". In it, Piotroski laid out an accounting-based stock-selection/shorting method that produced a 23 percent average annual back-tested return from 1976 through 1996 -- more than double the S&P 500's gain during that time. Piotroski's findings were reported in major financial publiations like SmartMoney. Today, he teaches accounting at Stanford University's Graduate School of Business.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

