Validea Joseph Piotroski Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 2/28/2023

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Book/Market Investor model based on the published strategy of Joseph Piotroski. This value-quant strategy screens for high book-to-market stocks, and then separates out financially sound firms by looking at a host of improving financial criteria.

CANAAN INC - ADR (CAN) is a small-cap value stock in the Computer Hardware industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski changed from 70% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Canaan Inc provides supercomputing solutions through proprietary high-performance computing ASICs (Application Specific Integrated Circuit). The Company provides a holistic AI (Artificial Intelligence) solution to customers, including AI chips, algorithm development and optimization, hardware module, end-product and software services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: FAIL CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: PASS CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: FAIL CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: PASS CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

BRIGHT SCHOLAR EDUCATION HOLDNGS LTD-ADR (BEDU) is a small-cap value stock in the Schools industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski changed from 60% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited a global education service provider operating K-12 schools and complementary education services in China and overseas. The Company's business includes domestic K-12 schools, overseas schools and complementary education services. The Company's schools for domestic K-12 education services consist of international schools, bilingual schools and kindergartens. The Company is dedicated to providing quality international education to Chinese students and equipping them with the critical academic foundation and skillsets necessary to succeed in the pursuit of higher education overseas. The Company also complements its international offerings with Chinese government-mandated curriculum for students who wish to maintain the option of pursuing higher education in China.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: FAIL CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: PASS CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

MASTERBRAND INC (MBC) is a small-cap value stock in the Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski changed from 60% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: MasterBrand, Inc. is a manufacturer of residential cabinets in North America. The Company offers products for the kitchen, bathroom and other parts of the home. It provides a variety of designs, finishes, and styles of the cabinets market: stock, semi-custom, and premium cabinetry. The Company's brands include Aristokraft, Diamond, Kemper, KitchenCraft, MANTRA, Omega, Schrock, Starmark, and Thomasville. It operates more than 20 manufacturing facilities. The Company serves Malaysia, Mexico, Brazil, and Chile.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: FAIL CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: PASS CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: FAIL CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

VIEW INC (VIEW) is a small-cap value stock in the Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski changed from 60% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: View, Inc. is a smart buildings platform and technology company. The Company designs, manufactures, and provides electrochromic or smart glass panels, to which it adds a one-micrometer electrochromic coating. These smart glass panels, in combination with its network infrastructure, software and algorithms, intelligently adjust in response to the sun by tinting from clear to dark states, and vice versa, to minimize heat and glare without ever blocking the view. Its products include View Smart Glass, View Smart Building Platform and View Smart Building Technologies. View Smart Glass includes Insulating Glass Units (IGUs), Controls, Software and Services (CSS) and View Net. View Smart Building Platform is a platform that combines smart glass IGUs, the fabrication, unitization, and installation of the framing of those IGUs. View Smart Building Technologies includes View Immersive Experiences, View Sense, View Smart Protect, View Secure Edge, and View Remote Access, among others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: FAIL CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: PASS CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: PASS CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

BRIGHTSPIRE CAPITAL INC (BRSP) is a small-cap growth stock in the Misc. Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski changed from 50% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: BrightSpire Capital, Inc. is a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust. The Company is focused on originating, acquiring, financing and managing a diversified portfolio, consisting primarily of CRE debt and net lease real estate investments in the United States. The Company's segments include Senior and Mezzanine Loans and Preferred Equity, Net Leased and Other Real Estate, CRE Debt Securities and Corporate. Senior and Mezzanine Loans and Preferred Equity, Net Leased and Other Real Estate, CRE Debt Securities and Corporate. Senior and Mezzanine Loans and Preferred Equity, CRE debt investment, including senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, and preferred equity interests as well as participation in such loans. CRE Debt Securities segment consists of BBB and some BB rated CMBS and sub-portfolios of private equity funds. The Company's portfolio consists of senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, CRE debt securities and net leased properties.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: FAIL CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: PASS CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

PARK HOTELS & RESORTS INC (PK) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Real Estate Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski changed from 60% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. is a lodging real estate investment trust. The Company has a portfolio of hotels and resorts, which consists of approximately 54 hotels and resorts with over 32,000 rooms located in the United States and international markets. Its portfolio includes hotels in urban and convention areas, such as New York City, Washington, D.C., Chicago, San Francisco, Boston, New Orleans and Denver; resorts in leisure destinations, including Hawaii, Orlando, Key West and Miami Beach; and hotels adjacent to gateway airports, such as Los Angeles International, Boston Logan International and Miami International, as well as hotels in select suburban locations. Its brand affiliations include Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, W Hotels, Hyatt Regency, Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, Marriott Tribute Portfolio, Curio - A Collection by Hilton, JW Marriott, Hyatt Centric, Hilton Garden Inn, Homewood Suites by Hilton and Hampton by Hilton.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: FAIL CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: FAIL CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

AVANGRID INC (AGR) is a large-cap growth stock in the Electric Utilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski changed from 70% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Avangrid, Inc., is an energy services holding company. The Company operates in approximately 24 states with two primary lines of business: Avangrid Networks and Avangrid Renewables. Avangrid Networks owns approximately eight electric and natural gas utilities, serving approximately 3.3 million customers in New York and New England. Avangrid Renewables owns and operates approximately 8.8 gigawatts of electricity capacity, primarily through wind and solar power, with a presence in 22 states across the United States. The Company operates through two segments: Networks and Renewables. The Networks segment includes the energy transmission and distribution activities, any other regulated activity originating in New York and Maine and regulated electric distribution, electric transmission and gas distribution activities originating in Connecticut and Massachusetts. Renewables segment activities include renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation, and trading related to such activities.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: FAIL CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: FAIL CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST (PEB) is a small-cap growth stock in the Real Estate Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski changed from 60% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is an internally managed hotel investment company. The Company is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires and invests in hotel properties located primarily in cities of the United States. The Company owns hotels with guest rooms across urban and resort markets. The hotels are located in Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, Santa Cruz, Los Angeles, San Diego, Naples, Key West, Chicago, Boston, New York, Philadelphia, Washington and Miami. The Company's assets are held by, and all the operations are conducted through, Pebblebrook Hotel, L.P. The Company invests in hotel properties with an emphasis on gateway urban markets. In addition, the Company also targets investments in resort properties located near its urban target markets, as well as in selected destination resort markets, such as south Florida and southern California.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: FAIL CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: PASS CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

CHATHAM LODGING TRUST (CLDT) is a small-cap growth stock in the Real Estate Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski changed from 70% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Chatham Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company primarily invest in upscale extended-stay service hotels. It also invests in upscale or upper upscale all-suite hotels. All of the Company's assets are held by, and all of its operations are conducted through Chatham Lodging, L.P. (the Operating Partnership). The Company owns approximately 39 hotels with an aggregate of 5,914 rooms located in 16 states and the District of Columbia. The Company's hotels included upscale extended-stay hotels that operate under the Residence Inn by Marriott brand, Homewood Suites by Hilton brand and the TownePlace Suites by Marriott brand, as well as premium-branded select service hotels that operate under the Courtyard by Marriott brand, the Hampton Inn or Hampton Inn and Suites by Hilton brand, the Hilton Garden Inn by Hilton brand, the SpringHill Suites by Marriott brand, the Hyatt Place brand, and all-suite hotels that operate under the upper scale Embassy Suites brand.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: FAIL CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: FAIL CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

LEXINFINTECH HOLDINGS LTD - ADR (LX) is a small-cap value stock in the Consumer Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski changed from 60% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. is a holding company. The Company is primarily engaged in providing online direct sales services and online consumer finance services. The Company's online consumer finance platform, Fenqile, offers customers personal installment loans, installment purchase loans and other loan products. Through its online investment platform, Juzi Licai, the Company matches funding from individual investors with customer loans. The Company also offers Le Card credit line to its customers. The Company serves the credit needs of the customers aged between 18 and 36 in China.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: PASS CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: FAIL CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: PASS CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: FAIL

FRESH DEL MONTE PRODUCE INC (FDP) is a small-cap growth stock in the Crops industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski changed from 60% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. is a vertically integrated producer, marketer and distributor of fresh and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, as well as a producer and distributor of prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, beverages and snacks. It markets its products under the Del Monte brand. The Company has three segments. Fresh and value-added products segment include pineapples; fresh-cut fruit; fresh-cut vegetables, which includes fresh-cut salads; melons; vegetables; non-tropical fruit, including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis; other fruit and vegetables, avocados and prepared foods, including prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages and meals and snacks. Banana segment is traded fresh fruit in the United States. Other products and services segment includes its ancillary businesses consisting of sales of poultry and meat products, a plastic product business and third-party freight services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: FAIL CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: PASS CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: FAIL CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: PASS CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

About Joseph Piotroski: Piotroski isn't your typical Wall Street big shot. In fact, he's not even a professional investor. He's a good old numbers-crunching accountant and college professor. But in 2000, shortly after he started teaching at the University of Chicago's Graduate School of Business, Piotroski published a groundbreaking paper in the Journal of Accounting Research entitled "Value Investing: The Use of Historical Financial Statement Information to Separate Winners from Losers". In it, Piotroski laid out an accounting-based stock-selection/shorting method that produced a 23 percent average annual back-tested return from 1976 through 1996 -- more than double the S&P 500's gain during that time. Piotroski's findings were reported in major financial publiations like SmartMoney. Today, he teaches accounting at Stanford University's Graduate School of Business.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

