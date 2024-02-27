Validea Joseph Piotroski Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 2/27/2024

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Book/Market Investor model based on the published strategy of Joseph Piotroski. This value-quant strategy screens for high book-to-market stocks, and then separates out financially sound firms by looking at a host of improving financial criteria.

OIL STATES INTERNATIONAL INC (OIS) is a small-cap growth stock in the Oil Well Services & Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski changed from 70% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Oil States International, Inc. is a provider of manufactured products and services to customers in the energy, industrial and military sectors. The Company's manufactured products include highly engineered capital equipment, as well as products consumed in the drilling, well construction and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through three segments. Offshore/Manufactured Products segment provides products and services to customers in the various offshore crude oil and natural gas producing regions of the world. Well Site Services segment includes a range of equipment and services that are used to drill for, establish and maintain the flow of oil and natural gas from a well throughout its life cycle. Downhole Technologies segment is comprised of the GEODynamics business and provides oil and gas perforation systems, downhole tools and services in support of completion, intervention, wireline and well abandonment operations.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: PASS CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: FAIL CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

UNITED STATES CELLULAR CORP (USM) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Communications Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski changed from 50% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: United States Cellular Corporation (UScellular) is a provider of wireless telecommunications services. UScellular provides advanced wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers. UScellular offers a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions and software applications across the categories of monitor and control, communication, asset management, smart water solutions, and custom end-to-end IoT solutions. It offers a range of devices such as smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices. In addition, it also offers a range of accessories, including wireless essentials such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, memory cards and consumer electronics and networking products. UScellular offers services that enable customers to replace or repair their devices, including the Device Protection+ program, which provides as soon as next-day delivery of a replacement device for damaged, lost, and stolen devices.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: PASS CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: PASS CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: FAIL

KELLY SERVICES, INC. (KELYA) is a small-cap growth stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski changed from 60% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Kelly Services, Inc. is a specialty talent and workforce solutions provider. The Company provides workforce solutions in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region across a variety of industries. The Company's operating model comprises four segments focused on global managed service provider (MSP) and recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) solutions, and North American specialty outcome-based and staffing services. The segments include Professional & Industrial (P&I), Science, Engineering & Technology (SET), Education, Outsourcing & Consulting Group (OCG). The P&I segment delivers staffing, outcome-based and permanent placement services. The SET segment delivers staffing, outcome-based and permanent placement services focused on science and clinical research, engineering, technology and telecommunications specialties. The Education segment delivers staffing, permanent placement, and executive search services across the full education spectrum.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: PASS CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: FAIL CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

About Joseph Piotroski: Piotroski isn't your typical Wall Street big shot. In fact, he's not even a professional investor. He's a good old numbers-crunching accountant and college professor. But in 2000, shortly after he started teaching at the University of Chicago's Graduate School of Business, Piotroski published a groundbreaking paper in the Journal of Accounting Research entitled "Value Investing: The Use of Historical Financial Statement Information to Separate Winners from Losers". In it, Piotroski laid out an accounting-based stock-selection/shorting method that produced a 23 percent average annual back-tested return from 1976 through 1996 -- more than double the S&P 500's gain during that time. Piotroski's findings were reported in major financial publiations like SmartMoney. Today, he teaches accounting at Stanford University's Graduate School of Business.

