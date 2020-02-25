Validea Joseph Piotroski Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 2/25/2020

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Book/Market Investor model based on the published strategy of Joseph Piotroski. This value-quant strategy screens for high book-to-market stocks, and then separates out financially sound firms by looking at a host of improving financial criteria.

ARLINGTON ASSET INVESTMENT CORP (AI) is a small-cap growth stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski changed from 40% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Arlington Asset Investment Corp. is an investment company. The Company focuses on acquiring and holding a levered portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS), consisting of agency MBS and private-label MBS. Agency MBS include residential mortgage pass-through certificates for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a United States Government agency or government-sponsored enterprise (GSE), such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac). Private-label MBS, or non-agency MBS, include residential MBS that are not guaranteed by a GSE or the United States Government. The Company funds its investments primarily through short-term financing arrangements. The Company purchases agency MBS either in initial offerings or in the secondary market through broker-dealers or similar entities. It may invest in agency MBS collateralized by adjustable-rate mortgage loans (ARMs) or hybrid ARMs.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: FAIL CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: FAIL CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: PASS CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

For a full detailed analysis using NASDAQ's Guru Analysis tool, click here

PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST (PEB) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Real Estate Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski changed from 30% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is an internally managed hotel investment company. The Company is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires and invests in hotel properties located primarily in cities of the United States. The Company owns 56 hotels with a total of approximately 14,000 guest rooms. The hotels are located in the markets: Atlanta (Buckhead), Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Miami (Coral Gables), Florida; Naples, Florida; Nashville, Tennessee; New York, New York; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Monica, California; Seattle, Washington; Stevenson, Washington; Washington, D.C.; West Hollywood, California, and Los Angeles (Beverly Hills), California. The Company's assets are held by, and all of the operations are conducted through, Pebblebrook Hotel, L.P. (the Operating Partnership).

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: FAIL CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: FAIL CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: PASS CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

For a full detailed analysis using NASDAQ's Guru Analysis tool, click here

ATHENE HOLDING LTD (ATH) is a mid-cap value stock in the Insurance (Life) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski changed from 40% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Athene Holding Ltd is a retirement services company. The Company issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products across the United States and the District of Columbia. It operates through the Retirement Services segment. Retirement Services is comprised of its United States and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products. Retirement Services has retail operations, which provide annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders. Retirement Services segment also has reinsurance operations, which reinsure multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities and institutional products from its reinsurance partners. In addition, its institutional operations, including funding agreements and pension risk transfer (PRT) obligations, are included in its Retirement Services segment. Its products include individual annuities and group annuities.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: FAIL CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: FAIL CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

For a full detailed analysis using NASDAQ's Guru Analysis tool, click here

ELDORADO GOLD CORP (USA) (EGO) is a small-cap growth stock in the Gold & Silver industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski changed from 50% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Eldorado Gold Corp is a Canada-based gold exploration, development and mining company. The Company's operations are classified into geographical segments that include Turkey, Canada, Brazil, Greece and Romania. The Company operates two gold mines in Turkey Kisladag and Efemcukuru, and two polymetallic mines in Greece Olympias and Stratoni. Its Stratoni mine is a silver-lead-zinc mine and the Olympias is a gold-silver-lead-zinc mine. The Company operates the Lamaque gold mine in Canada. The Brazil segment is engaged in operating Vila Nova, which is an iron ore mine, and is engaged in the exploration activties of Tocantinzinho project in Brazil. The Company is also developing Skouries and Perama Hill projects in Greece, and is developing Certej project in Romania.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: FAIL CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: FAIL CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: PASS CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

For a full detailed analysis using NASDAQ's Guru Analysis tool, click here

OFFICE PROPERTIES INCOME TRUST (OPI) is a small-cap growth stock in the Real Estate Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski changed from 0% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Office Properties Income Trust, formerly Government Properties Income Trust, is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates through direct ownership of real estate properties segment that are primarily leased to government tenants. The Company's properties are located in areas, including Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, New Hampshire, New Jersey and New Mexico.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: FAIL CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: FAIL CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: PASS CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

For a full detailed analysis using NASDAQ's Guru Analysis tool, click here

COVETRUS INC (CVET) is a small-cap growth stock in the Fish/Livestock industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski changed from 0% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Covetrus, Inc. is a global animal-health technology and services company. The Company provides service and technology platform to animal veterinary markets. It combines practice management software, prescription management, multi-channel client engagement services and supply chain infrastructure to promote connectivity between veterinarians and clients. The Company is also focused on providing inventory management, specialty pharmacy services, solutions to chronic care disease management, veterinary practice management software and client communication tools.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: FAIL CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: FAIL CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

For a full detailed analysis using NASDAQ's Guru Analysis tool, click here

CORTEVA INC (CTVA) is a large-cap growth stock in the Personal & Household Prods. industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski changed from 50% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Corteva, Inc. is a provider of agricultural products. The Company's seed platform develops and supplies germplasm. Its crop protection platform supplies products to protect crop yields against weeds, insects and disease. It operates through two segments: seed and crop protection. Its seed segment provides solutions in various crops, including corn, soybean, sunflowers and wheat, and complementary crops such as alfalfa, canola, cotton, rice and sorghum, as well as silage inoculants. Its crop protection segment is focused on developing and supplying crop protection products and services. It offers a range of crop protection products that service field crops, such as wheat, corn, soybean, sunflower, canola/oilseed rape and rice as well as specialty crops such as fruit, nut, vine, sugarcane, coffee and vegetables.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: FAIL CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: PASS CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

For a full detailed analysis using NASDAQ's Guru Analysis tool, click here

FRESH DEL MONTE PRODUCE INC (FDP) is a small-cap growth stock in the Crops industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski changed from 40% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in sourcing, transportation and marketing of fresh and fresh-cut produce together with prepared food products in Europe, Africa and the Middle East. Its operations are aggregated into business segments on the basis of its products: bananas, other fresh produce and prepared food. It sources its fresh produced products, such as bananas, pineapples, melons, tomatoes, grapes, apples, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries, citrus, avocados, blueberries and kiwi from Central and South America, Africa, the Philippines, North America and Europe. It sources its prepared food products from Africa, Europe and the Middle East. It distributes its products in North America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa and South America. It markets its products under the DEL MONTE brand, as well as under other brands, including UTC, Rosy, Fruit Express, Just Juice, Fruitini and other regional brands.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: FAIL CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: PASS CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: FAIL

For a full detailed analysis using NASDAQ's Guru Analysis tool, click here

Since its inception, Validea's strategy based on Joseph Piotroski has returned 128.64% vs. 181.75% for the S&P 500. For more details on this strategy, click here

About Joseph Piotroski: Piotroski isn't your typical Wall Street big shot. In fact, he's not even a professional investor. He's a good old numbers-crunching accountant and college professor. But in 2000, shortly after he started teaching at the University of Chicago's Graduate School of Business, Piotroski published a groundbreaking paper in the Journal of Accounting Research entitled "Value Investing: The Use of Historical Financial Statement Information to Separate Winners from Losers". In it, Piotroski laid out an accounting-based stock-selection/shorting method that produced a 23 percent average annual back-tested return from 1976 through 1996 -- more than double the S&P 500's gain during that time. Piotroski's findings were reported in major financial publiations like SmartMoney. Today, he teaches accounting at Stanford University's Graduate School of Business.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.