Validea Joseph Piotroski Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 2/22/2023

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Book/Market Investor model based on the published strategy of Joseph Piotroski. This value-quant strategy screens for high book-to-market stocks, and then separates out financially sound firms by looking at a host of improving financial criteria.

KAR AUCTION SERVICES INC (KAR) is a small-cap value stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski changed from 0% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: KAR Auction Services, Inc. provides sellers and buyers across the global wholesale used-vehicle industry with technology-driven remarketing solutions. The Company's end-to-end platform supports whole car, financing, logistics, and other ancillary and related services. Its integrated physical, online and mobile marketplaces reduce risk, improve transparency and streamline transactions for customers in approximately 75 countries. Its end-to-end platform serves the needs of the original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), dealers, fleet operators, rental companies, and financial institutions. It has its business units across North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. Its OPENLANE platform supports approximately 40 private label programs. It is also engaged in the digital dealer-to-dealer businesses, BacklotCars and CARWAVE in the United States of America and TradeRev in Canada. It provides short-term, inventory-secured floorplan financing to independent used vehicle dealers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: FAIL CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: PASS CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: FAIL

RE/MAX HOLDINGS INC (RMAX) is a small-cap growth stock in the Real Estate Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski changed from 40% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. is a franchisor in the real estate industry, franchising real estate brokerages around the world under the RE/MAX brand (RE/MAX) and mortgage brokerages within the United States under the Motto Mortgage brand (Motto). The Company operates in four business segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other. Real Estate comprises its real estate brokerage franchising operations under the RE/MAX brand and G73. Mortgage is comprised of its mortgage brokerage franchising operations under the Motto Mortgage brand and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand. Marketing Funds includes its collective franchise marketing funds. It also sells ancillary products and services, primarily technology, to its franchise networks and, in certain instances, it commercializes those offerings outside its franchise networks. The RE/MAX has over 1,40,000 agents operating in over 9,000 offices, and a presence in more than 110 countries and territories.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS FAIL CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: PASS CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: FAIL CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

EMPIRE STATE REALTY TRUST INC (ESRT) is a small-cap growth stock in the Real Estate Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski changed from 60% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area. The Company's segments include Real Estate and Observatory. The Real Estate segment includes all activities related to the ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning and disposition of its real estate assets. The Observatory segment operates the 86th and 102nd floor observatories at the Empire State Building. The Company's portfolio consists of approximately 14 office properties, consisting of approximately 9.4 million rentable square feet of office space. The Company's portfolio also includes approximately four standalone retail properties located in Manhattan and two standalone retail properties located in the city center of Westport, Connecticut.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: FAIL CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: FAIL CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

DULUTH HOLDINGS INC (DLTH) is a small-cap growth stock in the Retail (Apparel) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski changed from 0% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Duluth Holdings Inc. is a lifestyle brand of men's and women's casual wear, workwear, and accessories, which sells primarily through its own omnichannel platform. The Company's products are marketed under the Duluth Trading Company brand, with the many of products being exclusively developed and sold as Duluth Trading branded merchandise. The Company offers products through its Website www.duluthtrading.com and catalog. Its product assortment includes shirts, pants, underwear, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The Company's products feature designs and names also include Longtail T shirts, Buck Naked underwear, Fire Hose work pants, and No-Yank Tank. Its omnichannel services include order-in-store, buy-online-pickup-in-store, and ship-from-store, as well as a retail store and mobile shopping experiences. The Company operates 65 retail stores and three outlet stores.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: FAIL CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: FAIL CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: PASS CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

MERCER INTERNATIONAL INC. (MERC) is a small-cap value stock in the Paper & Paper Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski changed from 0% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Mercer International Inc. is a global forest products company. The Company operates through two segments: Pulp and Wood Products. Its Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sale and distribution of pulp, electricity and other byproducts at its pulp mills. Its pulp mills include Rosenthal mill, Stendal mill, Celgar mill, and Peace River mill. Its Wood Products segment consists of the manufacture, sale and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau mill. It owns and operates four pulp manufacturing facilities, two in Canada and two in Germany, has a 50% joint venture interest in a northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp mill in Canada and owns and operates one sawmill in Germany. The Company operates two NBSK mills in Eastern Germany and one NBSK mill and a swing kraft mill in Western Canada, which produces both NBSK and northern bleached hardwood kraft (NBHK). It also produces and sell tall oil, a by-product of its production process.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: FAIL CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: FAIL CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: PASS CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

KOHL'S CORPORATION (KSS) is a mid-cap value stock in the Retail (Department & Discount) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski changed from 0% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Kohl's Corporation (Kohl's) is an operator of department stores. The Company operates approximately 1,100 stores, and a Website www.Kohls.com. Its Kohl's stores and Website sell private and national brand apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. Its Kohl's stores carry a merchandise assortment with differences attributable to local preferences, store size, and Sephora. The Company's Website includes merchandise, which is available in its stores, as well as merchandise which is available only online. Its merchandise mix includes both national brands and private brands that are available at Kohl's. Its private portfolio includes various brands, such as Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, and brands that are developed and marketed through agreements with national brands, such as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS FAIL CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: FAIL CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: PASS CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

About Joseph Piotroski: Piotroski isn't your typical Wall Street big shot. In fact, he's not even a professional investor. He's a good old numbers-crunching accountant and college professor. But in 2000, shortly after he started teaching at the University of Chicago's Graduate School of Business, Piotroski published a groundbreaking paper in the Journal of Accounting Research entitled "Value Investing: The Use of Historical Financial Statement Information to Separate Winners from Losers". In it, Piotroski laid out an accounting-based stock-selection/shorting method that produced a 23 percent average annual back-tested return from 1976 through 1996 -- more than double the S&P 500's gain during that time. Piotroski's findings were reported in major financial publiations like SmartMoney. Today, he teaches accounting at Stanford University's Graduate School of Business.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

