Validea Joseph Piotroski Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 2/16/2023

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Book/Market Investor model based on the published strategy of Joseph Piotroski. This value-quant strategy screens for high book-to-market stocks, and then separates out financially sound firms by looking at a host of improving financial criteria.

CNX RESOURCES CORP (CNX) is a mid-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski changed from 0% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: CNX Resources Corporation is an independent natural gas and midstream company. The Company is primarily engaged in the exploration, development, production and acquisition of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. Its principal activity is to produce pipeline natural gas for sale primarily to gas wholesalers. Additionally, the Company operates and develops coal bed methane (CBM) properties in Virginia. The Company's segment includes Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). Its Shale properties extract natural gas from Shale formations in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio from approximately 526,000 net Marcellus Shale acres and approximately 610,000 net Utica Shale acres. It extracts CBM in Virginia from approximately 282,000 net CBM acres in Central Appalachia. It also extracts natural gas from other shale and shallow oil and gas positions primarily in Illinois, Indiana, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and West Virginia from approximately 1,006,000 net acres.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: FAIL CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: PASS CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

KB HOME (KBH) is a mid-cap value stock in the Construction Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski changed from 0% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: KB Home is a home building company. The Company builds a variety of new homes designed primarily for first-time and first move-up, as well as second move-up and active adult homebuyers, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The Company's segments include homebuilding, and financial services. Its homebuilding segments consist of four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. Its homebuilding segments are engaged in the acquisition and development of land primarily for residential purposes and offer a variety of homes that are designed to appeal to first-time, first move-up and active adult homebuyers. Its financial services segment offers property and casualty insurance, and, in certain instances, earthquake, flood and personal property insurance to its homebuyers and provides title services in markets located within its Southwest, Central and Southeast homebuilding segments. It provides mortgage banking services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: FAIL CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: FAIL CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: PASS CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

INDUSTRIAS BACHOCO, S.A.B. DE C.V. (ADR) (IBA) is a mid-cap value stock in the Fish/Livestock industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski changed from 0% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (Bachoco) is a holding company. The Company owns and manages over 1,000 facilities, organized in approximately 10 production complexes and over 60 distribution centers in Mexico, and a production complex in the United States. Bachoco operates through two segments: poultry and others. The poultry segment consists of chicken and egg operations. The others segment includes the operations of pigs, balanced feed for animal consumption and other by-products. The Company participates in the food industry in Mexico and in the United States, mainly in the poultry industry. In Mexico, the Company's core business is poultry (chicken and egg products). It also produces and sells a range of other products, which it refers to as other business lines, which include the production and selling of balanced feed, live swine, beef and turkey products, as well as a laboratory that produces vaccines for the poultry industry and other similar industries.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: FAIL CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: FAIL CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

About Joseph Piotroski: Piotroski isn't your typical Wall Street big shot. In fact, he's not even a professional investor. He's a good old numbers-crunching accountant and college professor. But in 2000, shortly after he started teaching at the University of Chicago's Graduate School of Business, Piotroski published a groundbreaking paper in the Journal of Accounting Research entitled "Value Investing: The Use of Historical Financial Statement Information to Separate Winners from Losers". In it, Piotroski laid out an accounting-based stock-selection/shorting method that produced a 23 percent average annual back-tested return from 1976 through 1996 -- more than double the S&P 500's gain during that time. Piotroski's findings were reported in major financial publiations like SmartMoney. Today, he teaches accounting at Stanford University's Graduate School of Business.

