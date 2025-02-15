Validea Joseph Piotroski Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 2/15/2025

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Book/Market Investor model based on the published strategy of Joseph Piotroski. This value-quant strategy screens for high book-to-market stocks, and then separates out financially sound firms by looking at a host of improving financial criteria.

AMC NETWORKS INC (AMCX) is a small-cap value stock in the Motion Pictures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski changed from 70% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: AMC Networks Inc. is a global entertainment company. The Company distributes its content to audiences globally on an array of distribution platforms, including linear networks, subscription streaming services and other ad-supported streaming platforms, as well as through licensing arrangements. Its segments are Domestic Operations and International and Other. Its Domestic Operations include programming services and AMC Broadcasting & Technology. Its programming services consist of its five national programming networks, global streaming services, AMC Studios operation and film distribution business. Its programming networks are AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC and SundanceTV. Its global streaming services consist of AMC+ and its targeted subscription streaming services (Acorn TV, Shudder, Sundance Now, ALLBLK and HIDIVE). International and Other segment includes AMC Networks International (AMCNI), international programming businesses consisting of a portfolio of channels around the world.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: PASS CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: FAIL CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: FAIL CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

AUO CORP (ADR) (AUOTY) is a mid-cap value stock in the Electronic Instr. & Controls industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski changed from 60% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: AUO Corp is a Taiwan-based company mainly engaged in the research, development, manufacture and sale of thin film transistor liquid crystal displays (TFT-LCD). The Company operates its business through two segments: Display and Energy. The Display segment is mainly engaged in the manufacture of TFT-LCD, and the products are mainly used in various flat-panel displays, including LCD televisions, desktop monitors, notebook computers, tablet computers, mobile phones, automotive monitors, industrial and commercial monitors, among others. The Energy segment is principally engaged in the manufacture and sale of solar modules and systems. The Company mainly provides its products in mainland China, Taiwan, Singapore, Japan and other regions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: FAIL CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: PASS CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

TEEKAY CORP (PRE-REINCORPORATED) (TK) is a small-cap value stock in the Water Transportation industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski changed from 0% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Teekay Corporation Ltd. is a marine energy transportation company. The Company is a provider of international crude oil marine transportation and other marine services. Its marine services business in Australia provides operations, supply, maintenance and engineering support, and crewing and training services, primarily under long-term contracts with the Commonwealth of Australia for ten Australian government-owned vessels. In addition, it provides crewing services for a third party-owned FPSO unit in Western Australia. It provides vessel operation services for various vessels under contract with the Australian Government: seven vessels managed under the Defense Marine Support Services Program contract and Australian Border Force Cutter Ocean Shield. It operates mid-sized tankers, including suezmax, aframax, and long range two (LR2) vessels. Its services include commercial management, fuel services, and lightering and ship-to-ship services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: PASS CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: PASS CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

About Joseph Piotroski: Piotroski isn't your typical Wall Street big shot. In fact, he's not even a professional investor. He's a good old numbers-crunching accountant and college professor. But in 2000, shortly after he started teaching at the University of Chicago's Graduate School of Business, Piotroski published a groundbreaking paper in the Journal of Accounting Research entitled "Value Investing: The Use of Historical Financial Statement Information to Separate Winners from Losers". In it, Piotroski laid out an accounting-based stock-selection/shorting method that produced a 23 percent average annual back-tested return from 1976 through 1996 -- more than double the S&P 500's gain during that time. Piotroski's findings were reported in major financial publiations like SmartMoney. Today, he teaches accounting at Stanford University's Graduate School of Business.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

