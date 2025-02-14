Validea Joseph Piotroski Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 2/14/2025

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Book/Market Investor model based on the published strategy of Joseph Piotroski. This value-quant strategy screens for high book-to-market stocks, and then separates out financially sound firms by looking at a host of improving financial criteria.

SCORPIO TANKERS INC (STNG) is a mid-cap value stock in the Water Transportation industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski changed from 0% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Scorpio Tankers Inc is a Monaco-based provider in the transportation of refined petroleum products. The Company involves in the oil, seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products from the tanker industry to the international shipping markets. It operates through four segments: Handymax, MR (Medium Range), Long Range 1 (LR1)/Panamax and Long Range 2 (LR2)/Aframax. It consists of 113 wholly owned, finance leased or bareboat chartered-in tankers (39 LR2, 60 MR and 14 Handymax). The segments represent a different type of vessel being around 110 with which it operates with the smaller and bigger type of ships that include Handymax, MR, LR1 and LR2 under its own ownership as well as finance, leased or chartered in.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: PASS CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: FAIL CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

ARDMORE SHIPPING CORP (ASC) is a small-cap value stock in the Water Transportation industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski changed from 60% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Ardmore Shipping Corporation is engaged in the ownership and operation of product and chemical tankers in worldwide trade. The Company operates through one segment, which is transportation of refined petroleum products and chemicals. The Company provides seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide to oil majors, national oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies, with its fleet of mid-size product and chemical tankers. It provides shipping services to customers through voyage charters, time charters, and commercial pools. It has the global network to support its seafarers and deliver shipping services to its customers. Its vessels include Ardmore Seafarer, Ardmore Exporter, Ardmore Explorer, Ardmore Enterprise, Ardmore Engineer, Ardmore Endurance, Ardmore Endeavour, Ardmore Encounter, Ardmore Seahawk, Ardmore Seavanguard, Ardmore Seavantage, Ardmore Seaventure, Ardmore Chippewa, Ardmore Chinook, and Ardmore Seavaliant, among others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: PASS CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: PASS CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

CHIMERA INVESTMENT CORP (CIM) is a small-cap value stock in the Misc. Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski changed from 60% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Chimera Investment Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is primarily engaged in the business of investing in a diversified portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency RMBS, agency commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and other real estate-related assets. The Company invests in residential mortgage loans through secondary market purchases from banks, non-bank financial institutions, and agencies. Its residential mortgage loan portfolio is comprised of residential mortgage loans, business purpose loans, and investor loans. It also invests in investment grade, non-investment grade and non-rated non-agency RMBS. The Company is focused on investing in commercial mortgage loans consisting of first or second lien loans secured by multifamily properties. It is also focused on investing in securities issued in various collateralized debt obligations (CDOs), and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: FAIL CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: FAIL CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: PASS CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

About Joseph Piotroski: Piotroski isn't your typical Wall Street big shot. In fact, he's not even a professional investor. He's a good old numbers-crunching accountant and college professor. But in 2000, shortly after he started teaching at the University of Chicago's Graduate School of Business, Piotroski published a groundbreaking paper in the Journal of Accounting Research entitled "Value Investing: The Use of Historical Financial Statement Information to Separate Winners from Losers". In it, Piotroski laid out an accounting-based stock-selection/shorting method that produced a 23 percent average annual back-tested return from 1976 through 1996 -- more than double the S&P 500's gain during that time. Piotroski's findings were reported in major financial publiations like SmartMoney. Today, he teaches accounting at Stanford University's Graduate School of Business.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

