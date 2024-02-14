Validea Joseph Piotroski Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 2/14/2024

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Book/Market Investor model based on the published strategy of Joseph Piotroski. This value-quant strategy screens for high book-to-market stocks, and then separates out financially sound firms by looking at a host of improving financial criteria.

SILVERCORP METALS INC (SVM) is a small-cap value stock in the Gold & Silver industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski changed from 0% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Silvercorp Metals Inc. is a mining company. The Company is engaged in producing silver, gold, lead, and zinc with a long history of profitability and growth potential. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. The Company's operations include Ying Mining District, GC Mine and BYP Mine. Its Ying operation is located approximately 240 kilometers (km) west-southwest of Zhengzhou, the capital city of Henan Province, China, and 145 km southwest of Luoyang. The flagship Ying operations consist of seven underground mines, including SGX, HZG, HPG, TLP, LME, LMW and DCG and two processing plants (combined 2,600 tpd capacity) The GC mine is located approximately 200 km west of Guangzhou, the capital city of Guangdong Province, China. The BYP Mine is located approximately 220 km southwest of Changsha, the capital city of Hunan Province, China. It also operates two sulphide flotation plants at Ying with a total design capacity of 2,600 tpd.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: PASS CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: FAIL CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

DIGITAL TURBINE INC (APPS) is a small-cap value stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski changed from 0% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Digital Turbine, Inc. is a provider of independent mobile growth platform that levels up the landscape for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The Company offers end-to-end products and solutions leveraging technology to all participants in the mobile application ecosystem, enabling brand discovery and advertising, user acquisition and engagement, and operational efficiency for advertisers. Its segments include On Device Solutions (ODS) and App Growth Platform (AGP). Its ODS segment consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for device end-users. Its AGP segment consists of Advertising Solutions and Ad Monetization Solutions. Its Advertising Solutions serve two key segments: App Developers, and Brands and Agencies, which enables them to execute targeted mobile campaigns on the Company's direct application inventory.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: PASS CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: FAIL CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: PASS CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

About Joseph Piotroski: Piotroski isn't your typical Wall Street big shot. In fact, he's not even a professional investor. He's a good old numbers-crunching accountant and college professor. But in 2000, shortly after he started teaching at the University of Chicago's Graduate School of Business, Piotroski published a groundbreaking paper in the Journal of Accounting Research entitled "Value Investing: The Use of Historical Financial Statement Information to Separate Winners from Losers". In it, Piotroski laid out an accounting-based stock-selection/shorting method that produced a 23 percent average annual back-tested return from 1976 through 1996 -- more than double the S&P 500's gain during that time. Piotroski's findings were reported in major financial publiations like SmartMoney. Today, he teaches accounting at Stanford University's Graduate School of Business.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

