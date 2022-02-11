Validea Joseph Piotroski Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 2/11/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Book/Market Investor model based on the published strategy of Joseph Piotroski. This value-quant strategy screens for high book-to-market stocks, and then separates out financially sound firms by looking at a host of improving financial criteria.

EMCORE CORPORATION (EMKR) is a small-cap value stock in the Semiconductors industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski changed from 0% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: EMCORE Corporation is a provider of sensors for navigation in the aerospace and defense market. The Company manufactures lasers and optical subsystems for use in the Cable TV (CATV) industry. It also provides Mixed-Signal Optics products serving the broadband communications and Aerospace and Defense markets. It operates through two segments: Aerospace and Defense and Broadband. The aerospace and defense segment are comprising of two product lines, which includes navigation and inertial sensing and defense optoelectronics. The broadband segment is comprised of three product lines, which includes CATV lasers and transmitters; chip devices and Other. Its navigation and inertial sensing product line includes fiber optic gyroscope products, quartz MEMS gyroscope products and FOG-based inertial measurement units and navigation systems products. Its chip devices product line includes high-power gain chips products, photodiode products and GPON FTTP and data center chip products.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: FAIL CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: PASS CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: FAIL CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: PASS CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

Detailed Analysis of EMCORE CORPORATION

TRI POINTE HOMES INC (DELAWARE) (TPH) is a mid-cap value stock in the Construction Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski changed from 0% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. is engaged in the design, construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. The Company's businesses include homebuilding and financial services. The homebuilding operation segments include Maracay, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; Tri Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California, Colorado and the Carolinas, and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland, Virginia and the District of Columbia. The Company's financial services operation (TRI Pointe Solutions) includes mortgage financing operations and title services operations. Its mortgage financing operation (TRI Pointe Connect) provides mortgage financing to its homebuyers. The Company's title services operation (TRI Pointe Assurance) provides title examinations for its homebuyers.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: FAIL CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: PASS CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

Detailed Analysis of TRI POINTE HOMES INC (DELAWARE)

About Joseph Piotroski: Piotroski isn't your typical Wall Street big shot. In fact, he's not even a professional investor. He's a good old numbers-crunching accountant and college professor. But in 2000, shortly after he started teaching at the University of Chicago's Graduate School of Business, Piotroski published a groundbreaking paper in the Journal of Accounting Research entitled "Value Investing: The Use of Historical Financial Statement Information to Separate Winners from Losers". In it, Piotroski laid out an accounting-based stock-selection/shorting method that produced a 23 percent average annual back-tested return from 1976 through 1996 -- more than double the S&P 500's gain during that time. Piotroski's findings were reported in major financial publiations like SmartMoney. Today, he teaches accounting at Stanford University's Graduate School of Business.

