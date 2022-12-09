Validea Joseph Piotroski Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 12/9/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Book/Market Investor model based on the published strategy of Joseph Piotroski. This value-quant strategy screens for high book-to-market stocks, and then separates out financially sound firms by looking at a host of improving financial criteria.

LAREDO PETROLEUM INC (LPI) is a small-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski changed from 0% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Laredo Petroleum, Inc. is an independent energy company, which is focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas. Its Permian activities are centered on the east side of the basin approximately 35 miles east of Midland, Texas in primarily Glasscock and Reagan Counties. The principal focus of its horizontal drilling activities is an oil play, including a liquids-rich natural gas component, which involves both the Wolfcamp (Upper, Middle, and Lower) and the Cline formations. Its secondary targets include the Spraberry, Canyon, Strawn and ABW intervals. It has assembled approximately 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin, all of which are held in 398 sections. Its acreage is contiguous in the neighboring Texas counties of Borden, Howard, Glasscock, Reagan, Sterling and Irion. It has two subsidiaries, Laredo Midstream Services, LLC and Garden City Minerals, LLC. It has exploration and production segment.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: FAIL CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: FAIL CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: PASS CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

About Joseph Piotroski: Piotroski isn't your typical Wall Street big shot. In fact, he's not even a professional investor. He's a good old numbers-crunching accountant and college professor. But in 2000, shortly after he started teaching at the University of Chicago's Graduate School of Business, Piotroski published a groundbreaking paper in the Journal of Accounting Research entitled "Value Investing: The Use of Historical Financial Statement Information to Separate Winners from Losers". In it, Piotroski laid out an accounting-based stock-selection/shorting method that produced a 23 percent average annual back-tested return from 1976 through 1996 -- more than double the S&P 500's gain during that time. Piotroski's findings were reported in major financial publiations like SmartMoney. Today, he teaches accounting at Stanford University's Graduate School of Business.

