Validea Joseph Piotroski Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 12/29/2023

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Book/Market Investor model based on the published strategy of Joseph Piotroski. This value-quant strategy screens for high book-to-market stocks, and then separates out financially sound firms by looking at a host of improving financial criteria.

PARK HOTELS & RESORTS INC (PK) is a mid-cap value stock in the Real Estate Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski changed from 0% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. is a lodging real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company has a diverse portfolio of hotels and resorts with underlying real estate value. The Company operates through the consolidated hotels segment. The Company holds investments in entities that have ownership or leasehold interests in about 46 hotels, consisting of premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 29,000 rooms, of which approximately 88% are luxury and upper upscale and are located in the United States markets and its territories. Its portfolio includes hotels mostly in major urban and convention areas, such as New York City, Washington, D.C., Chicago, San Francisco, Boston, New Orleans and Denver; and premier resorts in key leisure destinations, including Hawaii, Orlando, Key West and Miami Beach; as well as hotels in select airports and suburban locations. It affiliates with brands, such as Hilton, Marriott and Hyatt, and the Company partners with both brand and third-party operators.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: FAIL CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: FAIL CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

TALOS ENERGY INC (TALO) is a small-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski changed from 0% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Talos Energy Inc. is a technically driven independent exploration and production company. The Company has its operations in the United States and offshore Mexico, both through upstream oil and gas exploration and production and the development of carbon capture and sequestration (CCS) opportunities. The Company operates through the exploration and production of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquid (NGLs) segment (Upstream Segment). It has operations across a range of Deepwater and shallow water assets in both the United States and Mexico. Its area of focus in the United States is the Gulf of Mexico Deepwater and its core areas are Green Canyon, Mississippi Canyon and Shelf and Gulf Coast. Green Canyon is a Deepwater region in the Central United States, Gulf of Mexico. Mississippi Canyon is a Deepwater region in the eastern portion of the Central United States, Gulf of Mexico. Its CCS portfolio includes multiple future project sites along the United States Gulf Coast.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: PASS CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: FAIL CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: PASS CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

About Joseph Piotroski: Piotroski isn't your typical Wall Street big shot. In fact, he's not even a professional investor. He's a good old numbers-crunching accountant and college professor. But in 2000, shortly after he started teaching at the University of Chicago's Graduate School of Business, Piotroski published a groundbreaking paper in the Journal of Accounting Research entitled "Value Investing: The Use of Historical Financial Statement Information to Separate Winners from Losers". In it, Piotroski laid out an accounting-based stock-selection/shorting method that produced a 23 percent average annual back-tested return from 1976 through 1996 -- more than double the S&P 500's gain during that time. Piotroski's findings were reported in major financial publiations like SmartMoney. Today, he teaches accounting at Stanford University's Graduate School of Business.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

