Validea Joseph Piotroski Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 12/25/2019

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Book/Market Investor model based on the published strategy of Joseph Piotroski. This value-quant strategy screens for high book-to-market stocks, and then separates out financially sound firms by looking at a host of improving financial criteria.

TEJON RANCH COMPANY (TRC) is a small-cap growth stock in the Crops industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski changed from 0% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Tejon Ranch Co. is a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. The Company operates through five segments: Real Estate-Commercial/Industrial; Real Estate-Resort/Residential; Mineral Resources; Farming Operations, and Ranch Operations. Its Real Estate-Commercial/Industrial segment is engaged in building, land lease activities, and land and building sales. The Real Estate-Resort/Residential segment is involved in the land entitlement and development process. Within its resort/residential segment, the three active developments are MV, Centennial and Grapevine. Its mineral resources segment includes oil and gas royalty leases, rock and aggregate mining leases, a lease with National Cement and sales of water. The Farming Operations segment is engaged in the sale of wine grapes, almonds and pistachios. The Ranch Operations segment consists of grazing leases, game management, and other ancillary services supporting the ranch.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: FAIL CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: FAIL CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: PASS CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

GASLOG LTD (GLOG) is a small-cap growth stock in the Water Transportation industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski changed from 0% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: GasLog Ltd. is an international owner, operator and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. The Company provides support to international energy companies as part of their LNG logistics chain. The Company's owned consolidated fleet consists of 27 LNG carriers, including 22 ships in operation and five LNG carriers on order. The Company also had four LNG carriers operating under its technical management for third parties. GasLog Partners LP, a master limited partnership formed by the Company, owned a further of approximately 10 LNG carriers. Its on the water fleet includes Methane Lydon Volney, GasLog Savannah, GasLog Savannah, GasLog Chelsea, GasLog Skagen, Solaris and GasLog Saratoga. Its new builds vessels include Hull No. 2130, Hull No. 2800 and Hull No. 2801. Its GasLog Partners Fleet includes GasLog Seattle, GasLog Shanghai, GasLog Santiago, GasLog Sydney and Methane Jane Elizabeth. Its managed fleet includes Methane Julia Louise and Methane Nile Eagle.

Since its inception, Validea's strategy based on Joseph Piotroski has returned 167.61% vs. 181.53% for the S&P 500. For more details on this strategy, click here

About Joseph Piotroski: Piotroski isn't your typical Wall Street big shot. In fact, he's not even a professional investor. He's a good old numbers-crunching accountant and college professor. But in 2000, shortly after he started teaching at the University of Chicago's Graduate School of Business, Piotroski published a groundbreaking paper in the Journal of Accounting Research entitled "Value Investing: The Use of Historical Financial Statement Information to Separate Winners from Losers". In it, Piotroski laid out an accounting-based stock-selection/shorting method that produced a 23 percent average annual back-tested return from 1976 through 1996 -- more than double the S&P 500's gain during that time. Piotroski's findings were reported in major financial publiations like SmartMoney. Today, he teaches accounting at Stanford University's Graduate School of Business.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

