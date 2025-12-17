Validea Joseph Piotroski Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 12/17/2025

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Book/Market Investor model based on the published strategy of Joseph Piotroski. This value-quant strategy screens for high book-to-market stocks, and then separates out financially sound firms by looking at a host of improving financial criteria.

AZENTA INC (AZTA) is a small-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski changed from 0% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Azenta, Inc. is a provider of life sciences solutions worldwide. The Company provides a full suite of cold-chain sample management solutions and multiomics services across areas such as drug development, clinical research and advanced cell therapies for pharmaceutical, biotech, academic and healthcare institutions globally. The Company's segments include Sample Management Solutions and Multiomics. Its Sample Management Solutions segment offers end-to-end sample management products and services, including sample repository services and core products (automated stores, cryogenic systems, automated sample tube, consumables and instruments and controlled rate thawing devices). The Company's Multiomics segment includes its genomic services business, which advances research and development activities by providing gene sequencing, synthesis, editing and related services. The Company's brands include GENEWIZ, FluidX, Ziath, 4titude, Limfinity, Freezer Pro, and Barkey.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: FAIL CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: FAIL CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: PASS CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

NOV INC (NOV) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Oil Well Services & Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski changed from 0% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: NOV Inc. is an independent provider of equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. The Company's proprietary technology portfolio supports the industrys drilling, completion, and production needs. It operates under two segments: Energy Products and Services, and Energy Equipment. The Companys Energy Products and Services segment primarily designs, manufactures, rents, and sells products and equipment used in drilling, intervention, completion, and production activities. Its products include drill bits, downhole tools, premium drill pipe, drilling fluids, managed pressure drilling, integral and weld-on connectors for conductor strings and surface casing, completion tools, and artificial lift systems. Its Energy Equipment segment manufactures and supports the capital equipment and integrated systems needed for oil and gas exploration and production, both onshore and offshore, as well as for other marine-based, industrial and renewable energy markets.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS FAIL CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: PASS CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: PASS CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

About Joseph Piotroski: Piotroski isn't your typical Wall Street big shot. In fact, he's not even a professional investor. He's a good old numbers-crunching accountant and college professor. But in 2000, shortly after he started teaching at the University of Chicago's Graduate School of Business, Piotroski published a groundbreaking paper in the Journal of Accounting Research entitled "Value Investing: The Use of Historical Financial Statement Information to Separate Winners from Losers". In it, Piotroski laid out an accounting-based stock-selection/shorting method that produced a 23 percent average annual back-tested return from 1976 through 1996 -- more than double the S&P 500's gain during that time. Piotroski's findings were reported in major financial publiations like SmartMoney. Today, he teaches accounting at Stanford University's Graduate School of Business.

