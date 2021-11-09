Validea Joseph Piotroski Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 11/9/2021

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Book/Market Investor model based on the published strategy of Joseph Piotroski. This value-quant strategy screens for high book-to-market stocks, and then separates out financially sound firms by looking at a host of improving financial criteria.

CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC. (USA) (CJREF) is a small-cap value stock in the Broadcasting & Cable TV industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski changed from 90% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Corus Entertainment Inc. is a media and content company. The Company's principal business activities are the operation of specialty television networks, conventional television stations; the operation of radio stations; and the Corus content business, which consists of the production and distribution of films and television programs, merchandise licensing, book publishing and the production and distribution of animation software. The Company's business activities are conducted through two segments: Television and Radio. The Television segment is comprised of approximately 34 specialty television networks and over 15 conventional television stations. The Radio segment comprises approximately 39 radio stations, situated primarily in urban centers in English Canada, with a concentration in the densely populated area of Southern Ontario.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: PASS CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: PASS CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

Detailed Analysis of CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC. (USA)

GRAY TELEVISION, INC. (GTN) is a mid-cap value stock in the Broadcasting & Cable TV industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski changed from 0% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Gray Television, Inc. is a television broadcast company. The Company owns and operates television stations and digital assets in various markets across the United States. The Company operates through two segments: broadcasting and production companies. The broadcasting segment operates television stations located across 94 local markets in the United States. The production companies segment includes the production of television and event content. It also owns video program production, marketing and digital businesses including Raycom Sports, Tupelo-Raycom, and RTM Studios, the producer of PowerNation programs and content, which refer collectively as its production companies. It has television stations serving approximately 113 markets in the United States. Its subsidiaries include WVLT-TV, Inc., Gray Media Group, Inc., Gray Television Licensee, LLC, Pearl Railroad Assembly Yard, LLC, Raycom Sports Network, Inc. and Tupelo Honey Raycom, LLC.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: PASS CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: PASS CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

Detailed Analysis of GRAY TELEVISION, INC.

About Joseph Piotroski: Piotroski isn't your typical Wall Street big shot. In fact, he's not even a professional investor. He's a good old numbers-crunching accountant and college professor. But in 2000, shortly after he started teaching at the University of Chicago's Graduate School of Business, Piotroski published a groundbreaking paper in the Journal of Accounting Research entitled "Value Investing: The Use of Historical Financial Statement Information to Separate Winners from Losers". In it, Piotroski laid out an accounting-based stock-selection/shorting method that produced a 23 percent average annual back-tested return from 1976 through 1996 -- more than double the S&P 500's gain during that time. Piotroski's findings were reported in major financial publiations like SmartMoney. Today, he teaches accounting at Stanford University's Graduate School of Business.

