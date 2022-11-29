Validea Joseph Piotroski Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 11/29/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Book/Market Investor model based on the published strategy of Joseph Piotroski. This value-quant strategy screens for high book-to-market stocks, and then separates out financially sound firms by looking at a host of improving financial criteria.

WESTROCK CO (WRK) is a mid-cap value stock in the Containers & Packaging industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski changed from 70% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: WestRock Company is a multinational provider of fiber-based paper and packaging solutions. The Company operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper and Distribution. Its Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its integrated corrugated converting operations and is engaged in the sale of corrugated containers and other corrugated products. Its Consumer Packaging segment consists of its integrated consumer converting operations and is engaged in the sale of consumer packaging products, such as folding cartons and interior partitions. Its Global Paper segment consists of its commercial paper operations and is engaged in the sale of containerboard and paperboard to external customers. Its Distribution segment is primarily engaged in the distribution of packaging products and assembly of display products. The Company supports customers around the world from locations spanning across North America, South America, Europe, Asia and Australia.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: FAIL CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: PASS CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

Detailed Analysis of WESTROCK CO

DIANA SHIPPING INC (DSX) is a small-cap value stock in the Water Transportation industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski changed from 0% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Diana Shipping Inc. is a Greece-based global provider of shipping transportation services. The Company specializes in the ownership and bareboat charter-in of dry bulk vessels. The Company's operating fleet consists of 40 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 11 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, 8 Panamax, and 6 Ultramax. Its fleet combined carrying capacity is approximately 4.7 million deadweight tonnage (dwt) with a weighted average age of 10.16 years. The Company's fleet is managed by its wholly-owned subsidiary Diana Shipping Services S.A. and its established 50/50 joint venture with Wilhelmsen Ship Management named Diana Wilhelmsen Management Limited.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS FAIL CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: PASS CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: PASS CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

Detailed Analysis of DIANA SHIPPING INC

About Joseph Piotroski: Piotroski isn't your typical Wall Street big shot. In fact, he's not even a professional investor. He's a good old numbers-crunching accountant and college professor. But in 2000, shortly after he started teaching at the University of Chicago's Graduate School of Business, Piotroski published a groundbreaking paper in the Journal of Accounting Research entitled "Value Investing: The Use of Historical Financial Statement Information to Separate Winners from Losers". In it, Piotroski laid out an accounting-based stock-selection/shorting method that produced a 23 percent average annual back-tested return from 1976 through 1996 -- more than double the S&P 500's gain during that time. Piotroski's findings were reported in major financial publiations like SmartMoney. Today, he teaches accounting at Stanford University's Graduate School of Business.

