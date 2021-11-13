Validea Joseph Piotroski Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 11/13/2021

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Book/Market Investor model based on the published strategy of Joseph Piotroski. This value-quant strategy screens for high book-to-market stocks, and then separates out financially sound firms by looking at a host of improving financial criteria.

UNIFI, INC. (UFI) is a small-cap value stock in the Textiles - Non Apparel industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski changed from 0% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Unifi, Inc. is a multinational company, which manufactures and sells recycled and synthetic products, made from polyester and nylon. The Company operates through four segments: Polyester Segment, Asia Segment, Brazil Segment and Nylon Segment. The Polyester Segment primarily sells polyester-based products to other yarn manufacturers and knitters and weavers. The Polyester Segment consists of sales and manufacturing operations in the United States and El Salvador. The Asia Segment primarily sells polyester-based products to knitters and weavers. The Asia Segment includes sales offices in China, Turkey and Hong Kong. The Brazil Segment primarily sells polyester-based products to knitters and weavers. The Brazil Segment includes a manufacturing location and sales offices in Brazil. The Nylon Segment primarily sells nylon-based products to knitters and weavers that produce fabric primarily for the apparel, hosiery and medical markets.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: FAIL CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: PASS CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: FAIL

About Joseph Piotroski: Piotroski isn't your typical Wall Street big shot. In fact, he's not even a professional investor. He's a good old numbers-crunching accountant and college professor. But in 2000, shortly after he started teaching at the University of Chicago's Graduate School of Business, Piotroski published a groundbreaking paper in the Journal of Accounting Research entitled "Value Investing: The Use of Historical Financial Statement Information to Separate Winners from Losers". In it, Piotroski laid out an accounting-based stock-selection/shorting method that produced a 23 percent average annual back-tested return from 1976 through 1996 -- more than double the S&P 500's gain during that time. Piotroski's findings were reported in major financial publiations like SmartMoney. Today, he teaches accounting at Stanford University's Graduate School of Business.

