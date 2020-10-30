Validea Joseph Piotroski Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 10/30/2020

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Book/Market Investor model based on the published strategy of Joseph Piotroski. This value-quant strategy screens for high book-to-market stocks, and then separates out financially sound firms by looking at a host of improving financial criteria.

SENECA FOODS CORP (SENEA) is a small-cap value stock in the Food Processing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski changed from 0% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Seneca Foods Corporation is a provider of packaged fruits and vegetables. The Company manages its business through two segments: packaging and sale of fruits and vegetables, and packaging and sale of chip products. Its product offerings include canned fruits and vegetables, frozen vegetables and other food products, frozen and bottled produce, and snack chips. Its products are sold under private label, as well as national and regional brands that the Company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Green Valley, Aunt Nellie's, READ, Cherryman and Seneca Farms. The Company packs Green Giant, Le Sueur and other brands of canned vegetables, as well as select Green Giant frozen vegetables for B&G Foods North America (B&G) under a contract packing agreement. Its two segments constitute the food operation. The non-food operation is primarily related to the sale of cans and ends, and the Company's trucking and aircraft operations.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: FAIL CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: PASS CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

About Joseph Piotroski: Piotroski isn't your typical Wall Street big shot. In fact, he's not even a professional investor. He's a good old numbers-crunching accountant and college professor. But in 2000, shortly after he started teaching at the University of Chicago's Graduate School of Business, Piotroski published a groundbreaking paper in the Journal of Accounting Research entitled "Value Investing: The Use of Historical Financial Statement Information to Separate Winners from Losers". In it, Piotroski laid out an accounting-based stock-selection/shorting method that produced a 23 percent average annual back-tested return from 1976 through 1996 -- more than double the S&P 500's gain during that time. Piotroski's findings were reported in major financial publiations like SmartMoney. Today, he teaches accounting at Stanford University's Graduate School of Business.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

