Validea Joseph Piotroski Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 10/29/2024

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Book/Market Investor model based on the published strategy of Joseph Piotroski. This value-quant strategy screens for high book-to-market stocks, and then separates out financially sound firms by looking at a host of improving financial criteria.

DAIWA SECURITIES GROUP INC - ADR (DSEEY) is a large-cap value stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski changed from 0% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Daiwa Securities Group Inc is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the securities related business and other investment and financial business. The Company operates through four business segments. Retail segment is engaged in the provision of financial products and services for individuals and unlisted corporates. Wholesale segment is engaged in the global markets business, including the sale and trading of stocks, bonds and others, as well as the global investment banking business, including securities underwriting, merger and acquisition (M&A) advisory and others. Asset Management segment is engaged in the establishment and management of investment trusts, and the provision of investment advisory and management services for pension assets. Investment segment is engaged in the provision of investment recovery in existing projects, and the creation of new investment funds. The Company is also engaged in the management, banking, information and real estate leasing business.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: FAIL CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: FAIL CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

Detailed Analysis of DAIWA SECURITIES GROUP INC - ADR

DSEEY Guru Analysis

DSEEY Fundamental Analysis

MRGN STNLY EMRGNG MRKTS DMTC DBT FND INC (EDD) is a small-cap growth stock in the Misc. Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski changed from 0% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (the Fund) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund's primary investment objective is to seek a high level of current income, with a secondary investment objective of long-term capital appreciation. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its managed assets in emerging markets domestic debt. The Fund invests in the Institutional Class of the Morgan Stanley Institutional Liquidity Funds - Treasury Securities Portfolio, an open-end management investment company managed by the Adviser. The Fund's sector allocation includes Sovereign Non Brady, Quasi-Sovereign, Other, foreign exchange (FX), Derivatives, Corporate Bond and Cash. The Fund invests in various countries, including South Africa, Indonesia, Malaysia, Colombia, Mexico, Hungary, Brazil and Poland. The Fund's adviser is Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: FAIL CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: PASS CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

Detailed Analysis of MRGN STNLY EMRGNG MRKTS DMTC DBT FND INC

EDD Guru Analysis

EDD Fundamental Analysis

Joseph Piotroski Portfolio

About Joseph Piotroski: Piotroski isn't your typical Wall Street big shot. In fact, he's not even a professional investor. He's a good old numbers-crunching accountant and college professor. But in 2000, shortly after he started teaching at the University of Chicago's Graduate School of Business, Piotroski published a groundbreaking paper in the Journal of Accounting Research entitled "Value Investing: The Use of Historical Financial Statement Information to Separate Winners from Losers". In it, Piotroski laid out an accounting-based stock-selection/shorting method that produced a 23 percent average annual back-tested return from 1976 through 1996 -- more than double the S&P 500's gain during that time. Piotroski's findings were reported in major financial publiations like SmartMoney. Today, he teaches accounting at Stanford University's Graduate School of Business.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.