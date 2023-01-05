Validea Joseph Piotroski Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 1/5/2023

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Book/Market Investor model based on the published strategy of Joseph Piotroski. This value-quant strategy screens for high book-to-market stocks, and then separates out financially sound firms by looking at a host of improving financial criteria.

GRINDROD SHIPPING HOLDINGS LTD (GRIN) is a small-cap value stock in the Water Transportation industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski changed from 0% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. is a Singapore-based shipping company. The Company is engaged in ship chartering, operating and sales of vessels. It operates the drybulk business, which is divided into three segments: Handysize, Supramax/Ultramax, and Others. The Company has four business divisions: Island View Shipping, Unicorn Shipping, Commercial and Technical Management. Island View Shipping is a bulk carrier owner-operator, which carries approximately 12-14 million tons per annum globally on a fleet of owned, long period chartered and spot-operated vessels. The modern eco fleet of 32 vessels is predominantly Japanese-built-handy-sized and supramax/ultramax bulk carriers. The Unicorn tankers provide shipping services for the transportation of petroleum products along the Southern African coast, as well as East and West Africa. The Unicorn tanker carries petroleum products, which include both clean products, such as petrol, diesel, jet fuel and naptha, as well as heavy fuel oil.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: PASS CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: PASS CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

GOLDEN OCEAN GROUP LTD (GOGL) is a small-cap value stock in the Water Transportation industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski changed from 0% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Golden Ocean Group Limited is an international dry bulk shipping company. The Company owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels, comprising of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax and Ultramax vessels. The Company's vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains and fertilizers, along worldwide shipping routes. Its vessels operate in the spot and time charter markets. The Company owns approximately 81 dry bulk vessels. In addition, it has 11 vessels chartered-in (of which seven and one are chartered in on finance leases and operating leases, respectively from SFL Corporation Ltd. (SFL) and three chartered in on operating leases from unrelated third parties. Approximately six of the vessels are chartered-out on fixed rate time charters and approximately 31 of its vessels are chartered out on index linked rate time charters and the remaining 55 vessels operate in the spot market.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: PASS CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: FAIL CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: PASS CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

About Joseph Piotroski: Piotroski isn't your typical Wall Street big shot. In fact, he's not even a professional investor. He's a good old numbers-crunching accountant and college professor. But in 2000, shortly after he started teaching at the University of Chicago's Graduate School of Business, Piotroski published a groundbreaking paper in the Journal of Accounting Research entitled "Value Investing: The Use of Historical Financial Statement Information to Separate Winners from Losers". In it, Piotroski laid out an accounting-based stock-selection/shorting method that produced a 23 percent average annual back-tested return from 1976 through 1996 -- more than double the S&P 500's gain during that time. Piotroski's findings were reported in major financial publiations like SmartMoney. Today, he teaches accounting at Stanford University's Graduate School of Business.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

