Validea Joseph Piotroski Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 1/30/2020

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Book/Market Investor model based on the published strategy of Joseph Piotroski. This value-quant strategy screens for high book-to-market stocks, and then separates out financially sound firms by looking at a host of improving financial criteria.

DXC TECHNOLOGY CO (DXC) is a mid-cap value stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski changed from 0% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: DXC Technology Company provides digital information technology (IT) services and solutions. The Company provides a range of services, including analytics, applications, business process, cloud and workload, consulting, enterprise and cloud applications, security, and workplace and mobility. The Company offers a portfolio of analytics services, to provide insights and accelerate users' digital transformation. Its analytics services and solutions include Data Discovery Experience, Data Workload Optimization and Managed Business Intelligence Services. The Company addresses analytic solution needs to run the business, including customer analytic services, warranty analytics, predictive maintenance analytics, social intelligence analytics, healthcare analytics, insurance analytics, data pipeline and operations, banking analytics, airline analytics and operational analytics. The Company also offers e-commerce, finance and administration products and services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: FAIL CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: PASS CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

GRAHAM HOLDINGS CO (GHC) is a mid-cap value stock in the Schools industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski changed from 0% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Graham Holdings Company is a diversified education and media company. The Company's operations include educational services; television broadcasting; online, print and local television (TV) news; social-media advertising services; home health and hospice care, and manufacturing. The Company's segments include Kaplan Higher Education (KHE), Kaplan Test Preparation (KTP), Kaplan International, television broadcasting and other businesses. KHE consists of Kaplan University. Kaplan University provides a range of certificate, diploma and degree programs. Kaplan's KHE division consists primarily of Kaplan University. KTP includes test preparation businesses in pre-college, graduate, health and bar review, as well as businesses in new economy skills training and in career advising. Kaplan International (KI) operates businesses in Europe and the Asia Pacific region. Its other businesses include operations of The Slate Group LLC, which publishes online magazine and additional Websites.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: FAIL CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: FAIL CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

LEJU HOLDINGS LTD (ADR) (LEJU) is a small-cap growth stock in the Retail (Catalog & Mail Order) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski changed from 0% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Leju Holdings Limited is an online to offline (O2O), real estate services provider in China. The Company offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising and online listing services through its online platform, which consists of local Websites covering over 260 cities and various mobile applications. The Company integrates its online platform with offline services to facilitate residential property transactions. In addition to its own Websites, the Company operates various real estate and home furnishing Websites of SINA Corporation (SINA). Its O2O services for new residential properties include selling discount coupons and facilitating online property viewing, physical property visits, marketing events and pre-sale customer support. It sells advertising primarily on the SINA new residential properties and home furnishing Websites, which are operated by the Company.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: PASS CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: PASS CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

AVNET, INC. (AVT) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Electronic Instr. & Controls industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski changed from 0% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Avnet, Inc. is a distributor of electronic components, enterprise computer, networking and storage products and software, and embedded subsystems. The Company operates through Electronics Marketing (EM) segment. The EM segment markets and sells semiconductors; interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices (IP&E), and embedded products to a customer base serving various end markets. The Company creates a link in the technology supply chain that connects electronic component and computer product manufacturers and software developers with a customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), electronic manufacturing services (EMS) providers, original design manufacturers (ODMs), systems integrators (SIs), independent software vendors (ISVs) and value-added resellers (VARs). The Company distributes electronic components, computer products and software, as received from its suppliers or through a customized solution, and offers assembly and other services.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS FAIL CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: PASS CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: FAIL CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

Since its inception, Validea's strategy based on Joseph Piotroski has returned 139.58% vs. 185.90% for the S&P 500. For more details on this strategy, click here

About Joseph Piotroski: Piotroski isn't your typical Wall Street big shot. In fact, he's not even a professional investor. He's a good old numbers-crunching accountant and college professor. But in 2000, shortly after he started teaching at the University of Chicago's Graduate School of Business, Piotroski published a groundbreaking paper in the Journal of Accounting Research entitled "Value Investing: The Use of Historical Financial Statement Information to Separate Winners from Losers". In it, Piotroski laid out an accounting-based stock-selection/shorting method that produced a 23 percent average annual back-tested return from 1976 through 1996 -- more than double the S&P 500's gain during that time. Piotroski's findings were reported in major financial publiations like SmartMoney. Today, he teaches accounting at Stanford University's Graduate School of Business.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.